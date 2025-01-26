All I can say is:

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has refused entry to American planes transporting Colombian migrants back to Colombia.

The Colombian President states “I deny the entry of American planes carrying Colombian migrants into our territory.”

By Jim Hᴏft,Jan. 26, 2025 10:15 am

The Trump administration has reportedly located nearly 80,000 of the over 320,000 migrant children previously unaccounted for, according to Fox News.

This development follows a scathing August 2024 report by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, which criticized Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for failing to adequately monitor unaccompanied migrant children after their release from federal custody.

According to the August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General, over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children were lost track of and “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear or placed into removal proceedings. 32,000 children failed to appear on their court dates and are now missing.

An investigation by Muckraker exposes the Biden-Harris administration’s trafficking of humans and children and the pathway of the hundreds of thousands of children that are trafficked into the United States with the federal government’s help.

“We discovered that while in federal government custody, some children asked to be sent back to their home country, but are instead taken away in the middle of the night and sent to sponsors who they do not know. It is also well documented that this program has placed children in the hands of criminal organizations such as MS-13, as well as labor and sex trafficking rings,” says Muckraker CEO Anthony Rubin.

According to Harris Faulkner on Fox News, the Trump administration already found about 75,000 to 80,000 of those kids that were missing under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Faulkner: "Trump has told me about all of this, and it will focus on those missing children, hundreds of thousands of them that we know. That number has already started to come down from 300,000. They've found about 75,000 to 80,000 of those kids already. If they can get the list of these guys, four full days in office for Trump—if they can get the list of where some of those kids have been and they've been identifying it since the election, going after them and trying to find those little ones—what in the world was Biden's administration doing?! What was Secretary of Homeland Security, Mayorkas, doing when he said to the committees on Capitol Hill, 'We don't know where those kids are. I'll look into it.' No, dude, you obviously had a better way to find them, and you didn't do your job. I can't believe they impeached him and didn't remove him."

Between 75,000 and 80,000 of the over 300,000 missing migrant children have been located, according to Harris Faulkner on Fox News. She stated that the Trump administration's efforts to identify these children began even before the election and emphasized the importance of… pic.twitter.com/sLLlDIGmyU — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) January 25, 2025

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has announced that the administration is set to reveal the extent of child trafficking occurring at the border and identify all parties involved.

"This administration is going to investigate every instance of child trafficking, labor trafficking, sex trafficking, child smuggling, and all the attendant crimes involved in that."

"Our message to everyone in the country is to cooperate fully with Immigration and Customs Enforcement so that we can end the scourge of child trafficking and child abuse that has been endemic these last four years."

Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller says the administration will expose the child trafficking that's been happening at the border & everyone involved. "This administration is going to investigate every instance of child trafficking, labor trafficking, s*x trafficking, child… pic.twitter.com/X3XMjUGOEY — George (@BehizyTweets) January 25, 2025

https://x.com/CraigMurrayOrg/status/1883537151960416551

UKRAINE/RUSSIA/NATO

Acting on behalf of the US president, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued instructions on Friday to suspend any new foreign aid expenditure for 90 days.

Contracting and grant officers from the State Department and USAID were directed to ‘immediately issue stop-work orders… until such time as the secretary shall determine, following a review,’ according to a leaked cable cited by the Financial Times of London (FT).



The newspaper claimed that by Saturday evening, several organizations in Ukraine had received orders to stop their operations until further notice.



However, USAID in Ukraine has generally chosen to defy Rubio’s decree to issue ‘stop work’ orders until it receives more clarification from Washington, the FT reports.

Fibre optic cabe between Latvia and Sweden cut

Trump just Unleashed a BOMBSHELL on Putin & BRICS Braces for IMPACT - Ukraine Shocked!

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2025/jan/26/middle-east-crisis-live-displaced-palestinians-northern-gaza-hamas-hezbollah

🔴 Will The US ETHNICALLY CLEANSE Gaza? | Trump’s REPULSIVE Comment: “CLEAN OUT THAT WHOLE THING!”

John Bolton urges Israel to strike Iran immediately, action must be taken before Russia sends help