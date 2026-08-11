Netanyahu's lies are crumbling. Trump is retreating. Iran is making bold moves that will change the Middle East forever. In this explosive 12-minute analysis, we expose the terrifying truth that the occupation forces and their American puppet masters don't want you to know.



*In this video, you'll discover:*



✅ Why Netanyahu is gaslighting his own people with desperate lies

✅ The shocking truth about Israel's military weakness without US support

✅ How Iran just reshuffled its military leadership with a deadly message

✅ Trump's humiliating retreat from military confrontation

✅ The Strait of Hormuz blockade and why Iran holds ALL the cards

✅ Why the occupation is PANICKING as elections approach

