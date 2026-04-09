TRUMP IS RUNNING OUT OF TIME FOR GROUND INVASION OF IRAN
Remember Hitler trying to fight the USSR during the Russian winter.
Is Trump about to repeat a similar mistake?
TRUMP IS RUNNING OUT OF TIME FOR GROUND INVASION OF IRAN
History laughs at armies who ignore the calendar. Russia’s winter destroyed Napoleon and Hitler. For Iran, it’s the summer that kills.
Trump’s narrow window for a ground invasion is slamming shut. The Middle Eastern summer— just as brutal, just as unforgiving— will turn any land campaign into a catastrophe.
April: Troops need 10–14 days acclimatization. Marines in 50+ lb gear already hit Wet Bulb Globe Temperature near 32°C — Army’s mandatory activity-reduction threshold
May: Coastal islands roast at 42–47°C. Persian Gulf = world’s most extreme marine heat environment, shredding endurance before boots even hit ground
June: Air 52°C, exposed metal 71°C, vehicle interiors 80°C — equipment fails, soldiers cook inside their own armor
July–August: Wet bulb hits 35°C — human body cannot cool itself even in shade. Sustained ops become physiologically unsurvivable without AC that often breaks in the heat
September: Heat finally eases, but months of thermal stress leave vehicles, weapons and troops degraded and exhausted
From late April onward, southern Iran becomes a natural fortress. Dust storms blind sensors, zero summer rain + water scarcity turns logistics into hell, and low-flying drones face turbulent chaos. Even US satellites and AI can’t beat Mother Nature when the battlefield itself becomes the enemy.
So will Trump gamble on a desperate summer ground war? Or admit that—once again—the calendar just beat the Empire?