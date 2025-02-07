'A lot of you are going to prison’ | Steve Bannon Talks Justice, Revenge and Trump 2.0

Steve Bannon sits down with Steven Edginton to discuss the ongoing legal battles in American politics, predicting that many Democrats will ultimately face prison time for their use of lawfare. He reaffirms his loyalty to Donald Trump, stating that he would take a bullet for the former president, and addresses his own legal challenges.

Bannon also shares his views on Elon Musk, describing him as a globalist while acknowledging his role in helping Trump get elected. He criticises USAID as a front for the CIA and takes aim at conservatives, calling them weak and controlled opposition. He also weighs in on Trump’s political standing, arguing that while this may not be "peak Trump," it is "prime Trump." Finally, he discusses Keir Starmer, arguing that he is making key mistakes in how he approaches Trump.