I agree with this

The single notion that Trump is actively REFUSING UNITY, and still using aggravated rhetoric towards the “radicals on the left” in the wake of a national tragedy unfortunately shows TRUE MOTIF…



That is, to intentionally create, foment, and perpetually facilitate a HOSTILE environment between the left and the right.



This serves two purposes…



One, it furthers the Government ”lone gunman” narrative, and draws attention away from looking any further at the OBVOUS details surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which are being actively suppressed.



Two, it creates the PERFECT storm for there to be a “civil war” that breaks out so the “SOLUTION” i.e. Martial Law can come to fruition and be implemented AGAINST ALL OF US.



Remember, they WANT us to get angry and “take up arms” or push for a civil war.



Enter: Palantir surveillance police state NIGHTMARE and mass gun confiscation.



DO NOT FALL FOR IT.



That is the END GAME PLAN.



Don’t get me wrong, it is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE & DESPICABLE to see certain folks on the left mocking, and celebrating the death of Charlie. It makes me SICK to my stomach to see that form of PURE EVIL, but it is NOT every person on the left who is acting this way.



In fact, I have seen many Democrats who are also in mourning over this, as they should be. This was an extremely TRAUMATIC event for our whole nation and it is affecting EVERYONE on some level.



To paint the entirety of the left with same brush is EXTREMELY DANGEROUS at a time like this.



This IS a time where Trump SHOULD be working fervently to unite Americans best he can, despite our differences, to avoid a national catastrophe.



This behavior is the OPPOSITE of what you should expect from a “man of peace”.

