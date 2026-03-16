Yariv Levin, deputy PM appointed interim PM

Read that again.



The President of the United States, commanding the most powerful navy in human history, is calling around asking for help to reopen a 21-mile waterway.



That single fact tells you everything you need to know about how severe this crisis actually is.



If the US could reopen Hormuz alone, it would have done so two weeks ago. It has not. The Navy confirmed on March 12 it is “not ready” for escort operations. Minesweeping assets were retired in 2025. Japan and Australia have already declined. Now Trump is demanding roughly seven countries send warships, framing it as reciprocity for US support in Ukraine, warning NATO faces a “very bad future” if allies refuse.



No commitments have been received.



Zero.



And while heads of state negotiate who sends which frigate, the biological clock that governs whether four billion people eat next year is ticking toward deadlines that do not wait for coalition logistics.



The Corn Belt needs nitrogen applied by mid-April. India needs Kharif season prep by May. Australia needs urea by June. These are not financial deadlines that reprice. They are photosynthetic deadlines that, once missed, lock in yield losses no subsequent intervention can reverse. The food the world eats in late 2026 and early 2027 is being decided right now, in fields, not in war rooms.



Here is what the coalition talk actually means for markets:



It confirms the crisis is real. Governments do not scramble multinational naval coalitions for temporary disruptions. It confirms the US cannot solve this alone. It confirms the timeline is months, not weeks. The 1987 Tanker War coalition took months to assemble and attacks continued throughout. The Red Sea crisis is 26 months old and premiums never normalized. Even if allies commit warships tomorrow, minesweeping a 21-mile corridor saturated with Iranian mines and drones while under active fire takes weeks of operational preparation before a single fertilizer vessel transits safely.



The $20 billion DFC reinsurance backstop with Chubb has zero confirmed fertilizer vessel utilization. Insurance pays for loss. It does not clear mines.



Meanwhile, the fertilizer system continues to fracture in real time. One-third of seaborne fertilizer trade passes through Hormuz per UNCTAD. Nearly 49% of traded urea is tied to conflict-exposed exporters. Bangladesh has shut five of six urea factories during its primary rice season. India asked China for emergency urea. China responded by banning phosphate exports through August. Egypt is hemorrhaging foreign reserves to feed 69 million people on a bread subsidy it cannot afford. 318 million people were at crisis-level hunger before any of this started.



The market is pricing a 45-day disruption because it heard “Trump building coalition” and assumed resolution.



The evidence says 90 to 150 days minimum. Coalition formation, escort logistics, minesweeping, insurance recalibration, vessel re-underwriting. Each step sequential. Each step taking weeks. The planting window closes in six.



Trump’s phone calls are not the solution. They are the confirmation signal.



The most powerful country on Earth just told you it cannot fix this alone. Believe it.



The planting window does not care about your coalition.



It is closing.

Aragchi says Gulf of Hormuz closed only to countries involved in the conflict

Trump disappointed with allies refusing to get involved in the war

Iran’s FM confirms European nations are SECRETLY negotiating directly with Tehran for safe passage of their ships, completely CUTTING OUT Washington .



UAE crude output falls by more than half as Hormuz closure forces shut-ins

http://reut.rs/4uF7xqH

Iranian Media publishes video from Kharg Island saying it's "completely under control of Iran's armed forces."

IRGC: “The coming hours are critical, and the world will know why…”

Israel just dropped another FAKE AI video of Netanyahu mingling with constituents .



IRGC WARNING TO DUBAI, DOHA, KUWAIT, ABU DHABI

STRAIT CLOSED FOR 2 WEEKS ALREADY - Larry Johnson On Iran War

Trump’s BIGGER NIGHTMARE Begins!



