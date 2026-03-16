Seemorerocks

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ZeroVirus's avatar
ZeroVirus
4h

My prediction is that out of the 5 options Kim Dotcom listed for Trump, Trump will do Option 2, followed by Option 3, and then Option 4 or 5.

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
4h

Of course I have no idea, and no access to what is going on with Netanyahu...but according to the photos (fake) above....he must have been hit on at least three separate occasions...or they changed his clothes at least twice while hauling him out of the mess. I guess that makes sense. Yeah, likely the emergency responders kept changing his clothes as they drug him to safety. That makes at least as much sense as taking covid injections. Nah. Not true. That makes way more sense than taking covid injections...which Netanyahu was a huge fan of.

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