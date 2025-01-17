President Trump’s swearing-in ceremony will be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda due to ‘cold weather.’

Temperatures in Washington DC are expected to be in the 20s on Monday with wind chills near five degrees.



This will be the coldest inauguration since Ronald Reagan’s second swearing-in ceremony in 1985 where temperatures dipped below zero with the wind chill, which was also held indoors.



Trump released a statement:



January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Administration, just want it to happen.

It is my obligation to protect the People of our Country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the Inauguration itself.

The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country.

I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!).



Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather.

The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!



We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In.



All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 P.M. (Doors open at 1 P.M.—Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening.



Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Hal Turner is also reporting the following:

President-Elect Trump will declare a national emergency upon being sworn-in to office, so as to combat illegal immigration.

Trump's team is preparing a national emergency declaration, a move designed to provide additional authority and resources to fulfill the new president's promise to secure the border and deport millions of illegal immigrants.

"We have been invaded."

May also utilize the only remaining aspect of the Alien and Sedition Acts (1798) which is the "Enemy Aliens" provision of that Act.

Of course, it may be the weather, or it may be something else. As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene opined on X, "I have personally attended countless rallies where President Trump spoke in extreme weather conditions from cold to rain to heat," adding "Is there a security threat other than extreme cold temperatures?"