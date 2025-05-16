We have heard dire warnings about AI and its existential dangers to humanity and yet the politicians and the technocrats it’s all ahead, the breaks taken off.

The race to the bottom .

***

From Chat GPT

BREAKING - UAE PRESIDENT SAYS UAE TO INVEST $1.4T IN U.S OVER NEXT 10 YEARS

U.S. Unveils Sweeping A.I. Project in Abu Dhabi - NY Times

President Trump signed deals to create a 10-mile AI campus / data center that would transform the United Arab Emirates into an A.I. powerhouse

The announcement came as President Trump visited a new A.I. campus in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, a site that will be supplied by American-made A.I. chips and constitute the largest such project outside of the United States.

The campus is part of a planned artificial intelligence campus that will be supported by 5 gigawatts of electrical power and built by the Emirati A.I. company G42, in partnership with several U.S. companies. Mr. Trump and Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the president of the U.A.E., attended the unveiling.

The Trump administration said the project would build on an agreement between the countries called the “U.S.-U.A.E. A.I. Acceleration Partnership” that would deepen their collaboration on A.I.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/15/us/politics/ai-us-abu-dhabi.html

Checks notes: that's many times over Qatar's entire GDP...

Update(1305ET): President Trump has taken US-Qatar relations to 'another level' by signing a series of deals which boost defense and trade ties. Arms and jets continue to be a focus of Qatar talks, especially Trump's signing a $200 billion deal for an unprecedented order of a whopping 160 American-produced commercial jets. "So it’s over $200 billion but 160 in terms of the Jets, that’s fantastic," Trump said of the deal involving Qatar Airways reaching an agreement with Boeing and GE Aerospace to acquire Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines. Boeing’s stock rose 1.7% Wednesday immediately after the headlines hit.

https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2025/5/14/this-is-trumps-moment-to-deliver-peace-to-the-middle-east

How Qatar Bought America

And what we found was astounding: Qatar, long a refuge for and a financier of Islamist terrorists, has spent almost $100 billion over the past two decades to influence our schools, our universities, our media, our Congress, and even the White House itself. In return for all that cash, it has won the affection of leading lawmakers, Washington dealmakers, powerful journalists, and White House officials.

Trump hails UAE’s $1.4 Trillion AI investment, calls Sheikh Mohammed a “Man of Vision”

US President Donald Trump thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for what he called a “generous” $1.4 trillion investment in artificial intelligence, part of a wider $10 trillion wave of planned global investments.

In an unusually personal exchange, Trump called Sheikh Mohammed “a warrior,” “a man of vision,” and “a brilliant leader,” adding that the two have been “good friends for a long time.”

Reaffirming strategic ties with the UAE, Trump told Sheikh Mohammed: “I know you’ll never leave my side.”

The visit signals deepening cooperation on AI, regional security, and energy, as Gulf nations look to cement digital and diplomatic alliances with Washington.

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/39805

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/uaes-president-bestows-highest-civilian-honor-trump

'Creation Of More Peaceful World': Religious Leaders Hail UAE's Abrahamic Family House As Model Of ‘Coexistence’

https://menafn.com/1105593822/Creation-Of-More-Peaceful-World-Religious-Leaders-Hail-UAEs-Abrahamic-Family-House-As-Model-Of-Coexistence

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney analyzes President Donald Trump’s plans for peace in the Middle East as he lands in Qatar.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/video/6372798290112

Trump Still Wants to Own Gaza - Proposes Making it a "Freedom Zone"

For those who had hope that Trump was pivoting on Middle Eastern policies and might agree to a Palestinian State, he made it clear again today that he has no such plans.

He wants to own Gaza and add it to his Real Estate portfolio of investments, as he has said since the beginning of Trump 2.0.

From Time:

During a business roundtable in Qatar on Thursday, May 16, President Donald Trump once again suggested a U.S. takeover of Gaza as a way of attempting to redevelop the Palestinian territory.

“I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone. Let some good things happen, put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with,” said Trump, during the roundtable with Qatari officials, in the presence of reporters.

He continued: “I have concepts for Gaza that I think are very good. Make it a freedom zone, let the United States get involved.”

Trump's comments come amid reports of multiple airstrikes hitting the Gazan city of Khan Younis overnight into Thursday.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/87105

Great article just published by The Information, in my view the best Technology publication available today from Silicon Valley, as they are not shy about publishing alternative news that goes against the Big Tech crowd.

They reveal that most of these "deals" the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are making with Trump, are to invest in U.S. Tech companies to build data centers in Saudi Arabia, NOT in the U.S.

A paid subscription is needed so this is probably behind a paywall for most, but here are some excerpts.

Faced with a cash squeeze, the country is focused on building domestic AI infrastructure.

Excerpts (Emphasis mine):

Saudi Arabia, long viewed as a fountain of cash for the tech industry, has flipped the script, getting U.S. companies to fund its build-out of artificial intelligence.

President Donald Trump announced hundreds of billions of dollars in deals when he visited Riyadh this week. The announcements touted investments in the U.S., but in many cases the Saudi money will go to U.S. companies to fund projects inside Saudi Arabia.

Tech companies are hungry for the land and energy needed to build data centers for powering AI, resources Saudi Arabia has in abundance. In return, Riyadh wants a new source of revenue to offset its reliance on oil and to raise its geopolitical stature.

Trump was accompanied by some of the biggest names in AI, including Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Andreessen Horowitz co-founder Ben Horowitz. Many of them are on the hunt for cash to build AI data centers.

A key reason why Saudi Arabia is taking on a different role is its need for money.

Low oil prices have put a squeeze on spending .

Earlier this month, Saudi Aramco, the government-controlled oil company, slashed its dividend, a big source of cash for Riyadh. The country this month reported a first-quarter fiscal deficit of 58.7 billion riyals ($15.7 billion), its largest since 2021.

Saudi Arabia's national expenditures have exceeded its national revenues in most years since 2016.

The Middle East is expected to be among the world leaders in data center growth over the next several years, with Saudi Arabia growing an estimated 37% a year through 2027, while the region overall grows 33%, according to real estate firm JLL.