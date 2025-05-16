Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
duckman's avatar
duckman
1h

a video worth 55 minutes of Your time

https://substack.com/home/post/p-163347737

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture