President Donald Trump said Monday night that he would be open to cutting off aid to Jordan and Egypt if the countries don't accept Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump spoke to reporters in the Oval Office where he issued a final ultimatum to Hamas saying 'all hell will break loose' if every remaining hostage is not returned to Israel by noon on Saturday.

He was also asked more about his plan to have Palestinians move into nearby countries, including Jordan and Egypt, while the U.S. turns their homeland of Gaza into the 'Riviera of the Middle East,' a pitch he made alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

Trump was asked Monday if he would withhold foreign aid from Jordan and Egypt if the countries don't go along with his plan.

'Yeah, maybe, sure why not?' Trump answered. 'If they don't agree, if they don't agree, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes.'

Trump made the threat a day before Jordan's Abdullah II is expected to meet with the president at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump has said that all Palestinians will want to leave Gaza and has insisted that the surrounding Arab countries would allow hundreds of thousands of refugees to be resettled.

Overall, there are 2 million Palestinians living in Gaza….

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14382787/trump-final-ultimatum-hamas-hell-break-loose-hostages.html

BREAKING: Trump says Palestinians don't have the right to return to their land.

He literally just openly described Gaza as a “real estate development”.

