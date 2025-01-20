Trump has made some major announcements - details tomorrow

In full: 'We won!' Donald Trump's full speech at MAGA victory rally

Donald Trump is set to address his supporters on the eve of his inauguration at a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Washington DC, marking the first major speech in the city since the Jan 6 insurrection.

The star studded rally, which is set to begin at 3pm in Washington DC, will see speeches from JD Vance, the vice president-elect, Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire, and Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO, as well as musical performances from Kid Rock and The Village people. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is also slated to attend, amid claims Mr Trump will take steps to rescue the app from a US ban that took effect late yesterday evening.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters have waited in the cold and rain for hours to attend the rally. Lines of supporters, many wearing fancy dress and MAGA hats, snaked around the block long beforehand, with some chanting “USA! USA!” as they waited.

This was from yesterday

Inside Source Reveals Real Reason Trump's Inauguration Moved Indoors And It's Bad

From Dr. Katherine Horton

Trump Inauguration-Prep - Clues from Assassination Attempts

Trump Inauguration-Prep - Clues from Assassination Attempts

Deutsche Welle reported:

Former White House Advisor: Stock Market Miracle! Trump’s “Project Independence”

“In the five-page cable report sent to the German Foreign Ministry and the office of Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week, Michaelis stated that a second Trump term represents serious threats to the system of democratic checks and balances outlined in the US constitution.

Michaelis voiced serious concern about the future of US democracy, writing, ‘Fundamental democratic principles, along with checks and balances, will be undermined as far as possible, the legislature, law enforcement and media robbed of their independence and misused as political arms, and big tech will gain co-governing authority’.”

The classified cable was first circulated to news agency dpa, and now in circulation among German media outlets, such as the Bild newspaper.

Michaelis expects Trump to concentrate power in the hands of the president ‘at the expense of Congress and the states’.

“Michaelis went on to write that Trump’s policy ‘of maximum disruption, the breaking up of the established political order and bureaucratic structures as well as his plans for revenge ultimately mean a redefinition of the constitutional order’.

Michaelis, who will represent Germany at Trump’s inauguration on Monday, said he sees the incoming president as a man driven by a ‘desire for vengeance’, musing that he will ‘largely sap’ the US of its democratic principles.”

The German Foreign Ministry ‘does not comment on internal documents’, but insisted that the US is ‘one of [their] most important allies’. Yeah, right…

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/trump-is-driven-desire-vengeance-german-ambassador-shows/

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/goes-dark-sorry-tiktok-isnt-available-right-now