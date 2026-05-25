Fully predictable.

His latest

BREAKING: TRUMP’S NEW IRAN DEAL LIKELY TO FAIL - w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson

Iran War Deal? NOTHING’s BEEN AGREED TO /Lt Col Daniel Davis

From Hal Turner

According to numerous reports coming out from the Middle East, there actually __seems__ to be a “Deal” between Iran and the United States which will extend the ceasefire by 60 days.

Iran says contrary to what the US claims, the now fully leaked “Memorandum of Understanding”(MOU) contains no Iranian commitments to hand over nuclear stockpiles, remove equipment, shut down nuclear facilities, or even commit to not build a nuclear bomb.

Instead, all nuclear issues are deferred to a 60 day period of negotiations after signing, per Fars News.

For this period to start, the US would need to accept:

no nuclear commitments from Iran,

agree to release $100 billion of Iranian frozen assets,

lift the naval blockade,

lift all oil and petrochemical sanctions during the negotiation period,

pay $270 billion in war reparations, and

accept Hormuz under “full permanent sovereign Iranian management and authority” at pre-war traffic levels with no US presence.

Iran is overtly, publicly disputing this information.

A senior Iranian official tells Reuters that Tehran has not agreed to hand over its highly enriched uranium. According to the official, the nuclear issue is not part of the preliminary agreement, and disputes with the United States remain over “one or two clauses.”

In other words: if the deal leaves Iran’s enriched uranium untouched, the best-case scenario may be that Iran rejects it first.

Trump v. Iran Foreign Minister

Iran’s Foreign Minister posted a response to President Trump’s social media posting. THe FOreign minister included an owl shaking its head “no.”

I have never, in my 64 years on this planet, seen foreign diplomacy handled by a US President or any country’s Foreign Minister, via social media, with cartoons. Have we devolved into 5th grade school kids? This seems absurd to me:

UPDATE 8:10 AM EDT --

Iran says the US can’t decide how much financial compensation Iran should get under the peace deal, Per Fars News.

The US doesn’t want to immediately unfreeze Iran’s frozen funds and disagrees on lifting oil sanctions Iran would earn $10 billion if it sold its oil during the 60-day negotiation period.

Fars News states that Iranian leaders will not back down from their positions and that the United States must make these concessions or the agreement can’t be Finalized

Negotiations over the memorandum of understanding have stalled on two unresolved points.

The first is money. Iran wants the BULK of its frozen assets released up front, before any formal nuclear talks begin.

The second is bigger. Iran is demanding an ABSOLUTE ceasefire in Lebanon as a condition of any deal.

The U.S. and Israel want to preserve Israeli freedom of action against Southern Lebanon despite a deal.

Meanwhile the Lebanese government SLANDERS Iran, while Iran is trying to help them.

To regional observers, the Lebanese government now seems like a JOKE.

Iran has made it clear: without Lebanon, NO DEAL.

This afternoon, Iran warned the US-Iran agreement “will be completely cancelled” due to ongoing US obstruction on clauses including the release of Iran’s $100 billion of frozen assets, with the US now trying to link to nuclear concessions which Iran rejects, per Tasnim.



The White House is now backing away from yesterday’s “largely negotiated” claim, conceding the deal “could still fall apart,” per senior US officials.



Trump himself walked back urgency on Truth Social from yesterdays “deal coming shortly” to now stating “time is on our side” and saying the blockade “will remain in full force,” which Iran also says needs to be lifted in order sign any agreement.

Israel Is EXCLUDED: Netanyahu-Trump Call DETAILS REVEALED!

Trump PANICS as DEAL COLLAPSES in 12 HOURS!!!