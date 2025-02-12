https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/trump-spoke-to-putin-agree-to-peace-talks

From President Donald Trump . . .

"I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.

We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many!

We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.

President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it.

We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now.

I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful.

Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end.

No more lives should be lost!

I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House.

I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!"

I can confirm the telephone call between the two Presidents lasted slightly more than 90 minutes.

Putin invited Trump to Moscow and said he is open to hosting U.S. officials for negotiations.

The two leaders also agreed to set up a face-to-face meeting, though no date has been confirmed.

This was Putin’s first call with a sitting U.S. president since February 2022, when he spoke with Biden shortly before sending troops into Ukraine.

Trump repeatedly promised on the Presidential Campaign Trail, to negotiate a peace deal if re-elected.

INTEL OBSERVATION: Interestingly, not included in President Trump’s announcement today, is Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Kellogg is considered one of the main “Hardliners” against Russia and Putin within the Trump Administration. He is now, apparently, out of the loop - by design.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered news to Europe which clearly coordinated with President Trump's call with President Putin.

Hegseth told Europe America will no longer front the lion's share of aid to Ukraine.,

Europeans recoiled in horror, exclaiming this will be "a devastating blow to Kyiv that will pile pressure on Europe to fill the void."



Secretary Hegseth went farther. He said that Washington will 'no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship' with its allies, adding that 'Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine'.



Then, the real sour news was delivered to Europe: the United States WILL NOT deploy troops to Ukraine under any peace deal with Russia - one of the key security guarantees requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Hegseth also said that it was unrealistic for Ukraine to expect to return to a pre-war state, saying any peace process 'must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective'.



'The United States remains committed to the NATO alliance and to the defense partnership with Europe, full stop,' he said. 'But the United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependency.'



Washington's allies have been waiting nervously for clarity from Trump's administration after the he demanded that NATO more than double its defense spending target and vowed to end the war in Ukraine. Today, they got that clarity.



The Kremlin has published its "Read-out" of the phone call between President Putin and President Trump.

As shown below in a machine-translated image,he points claimed by President Trump ALIGN with what the Kremlin "read-out" says. SO what we're being told by the White House ALIGNS with what we are now also being told by the Kremlin.

This is good.

In all matters geo-political, one can never __really__ be sure if the info coming out is accurate until BOTH sides say the same things; and that is what we have here, today.

For me personally, the best aspect of this is that the USA and Russia are now, officially, talking. That is a huge step.

The Biden regime wouldn't even TALK to the Russians. It was immature, irresponsible, ignorant, deceitful, and very, VERY dangerous.

Now that the United States has elected itself a REAL President, things are moving in a much better direction.

Will we agree on everything? Doubtful. That's what "negotiations" are all about. Thankfully, the two countries are talking once again. This is a big step.

Here now, the machine translated readout from the Kremlin:

PS: The telephone call between President Trump and Zelensky "already ended" by 2:30 PM EST. No word from either side (yet) on how THAT went. I suspect not well, as Zelensky got the news. I think the meme image below probably accurately shows how that call went:

From RT

The US and Russian leaders have spoken by phone, both sides have confirmed

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump had a phone conversation on Wednesday, both Moscow and Washington have confirmed. The talk lasted for about an hour and a half, during which the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, primarily the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

The phone call turned out to be “lengthy and highly productive,” Trump said in a post on his Truth social media platform. “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects,” the US president wrote.

The two leaders have agreed they “want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump said, announcing an “immediate” start of negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict.



Wednesday’s call represents the first official top-level contact between Moscow and Washington since Trump took office in January. While phone conversations between Trump and Putin have been rumored for weeks, none have been officially confirmed, with both sides stating only they had been maintaining contact through various unspecified government channels.

The US president made the comment after speaking on the phone with both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders on Wednesday

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is eager to put an end to the hostilities with Russia, US President Donald Trump has stated. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin would also like to resolve the conflict.

In recent months, Trump has on multiple occasions pledged to bring the two belligerents to the negotiating table to secure a peace deal.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump said that he “just spoke” to Zelensky, adding that “he, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE.” The US head of state said that a meeting was “being set up on Friday in Munich,” with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading the US delegation. He expressed hope that the negotiations would yield “positive” results.



“God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!” Trump concluded.

Earlier in the day, Putin and Trump held a phone call, which the US president described as “lengthy and highly productive.” The two leaders touched on the “great benefit that we will someday have in working together.”



“We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately,” Trump concluded.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the conversation lasted nearly 90 minutes, adding that the two presidents agreed that the time had come for Moscow and Washington to work together.

Back in 2022, Zelensky issued a decree banning negotiations with Putin. However, earlier this month, the Ukrainian leader appeared to flip-flop on the issue, telling British journalist Piers Morgan that he “will go… for this meeting” if that proves to be the “only setup in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine.”

Putin argued late last month that Zelensky does not have the legitimacy to cancel his earlier decree because his presidential term expired last May. The Kremlin no longer considers him the legitimate head of state. Zelensky has refused to hold elections, citing martial law.

“It’s possible to negotiate with anyone. However, due to his illegitimacy, [Zelensky] has no right to sign anything,” the Russian president said. He pointed out that any potential agreement between Moscow and Kiev must be legally impeccable.

Earlier this month, Peskov confirmed that the “Russian side remains open to negotiations” with Ukraine despite Zelensky’s dubious legal status.

Zero Hedge

Update(1330ET): Just on the heels of the historic Putin call, President Trump has revealed an outline of his call with Ukraine's President Zelensky, calling it a "meaningful conversation". He had earlier vowed to inform Zelensky of the contents of the Putin phone call, at a moment European allies are stressing that there can be no peace deal without Ukraine's direct input and participation.

Trump: a meeting with Vance, Rubio, Zelensky being set up on Friday

Trump: It is time to stop the Ukraine-Russia war

No Ukraine deal without Ukraine and Europeans: French, German, Spanish FMs

Trump has pledged that talks to end the war will start immediately. Wednesday marks the first known conversation between Trump and Putin since the new US president entered office last month.

US President Trump and Russian President Putin held a nearly hour-and-a-half call this morning which the US president described as "lengthy and highly productive."

Trump said on Truth Social that both leaders had extended invitations of "visiting each other's nations," while, the US leader said he would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "right now" to inform him about the call.

President Trump took to his Truth Social account to explain what was discussed (emphasis ours):

I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!

Most significantly, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced immediately on the heels of Trump's statement that President Putin has invited Trump for an official state visit to Moscow.

Below are breaking newswire headlines from the Russian side:

PUTIN INVITES TRUMP TO VISIT MOSCOW DURING PHONE CALL, EXPRESSES READINESS TO RECEIVE U.S. OFFICIALS IN RUSSIA - PESKOV PUTIN SPOKE OF NEED TO ELIMINATE ROOT CAUSES OF UKRAINE CONFLICT IN PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP, AGREED THAT LASTING SETTLEMENT PESKOV: TRUMP ASSURES PUTIN THAT U.S. FULFILLING ALL AGREEMENTS REACHED WITH REGARD TO SWAP OF RUSSIAN, U.S. CITIZENS

Just the night prior, American school teacher Marc Fogel arrived in Washington, fresh out of a 3+ year stint in Russian prison, after a successful prisoner exchange. Walz has declared this an act of good faith from Putin. What's clear is that things are moving fast.

Ukraine dollar bonds are rallying on news of the call, and have seen price rise dramatically since the restructuring last year - and since Trump was elected....

So it seems the market is growing more optimistic now that peace is close.

Polymarket's odds of Trump ending the war within 90 days are also rising...

At the same time, Pete Hegseth is in Brussels and has declared that NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table.

Geopolitical observer Arnaud Bertrand writes...

This is a monumental shift: the U.S. finally renounces NATO membership for Ukraine after 17 years of trying... This is no cause for celebration, it's tragic really: had this position been taken in late 2021 instead of doubling down on NATO expansion, the war and its hundreds of thousands of casualties would have undoubtedly been avoided.

This is a monumental shift: the U.S. finally renounces NATO membership for Ukraine after 17 years of trying pic.twitter.com/UWb6pHYkKm



This is no cause for celebration, it's tragic really: had this position been taken in late 2021 instead of doubling down on NATO expansion, the war… — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) February 12, 2025

And we know the U.S. could have taken this position then, because they do it now. The intolerable cost of hubris, which of course no-one will pay a price for except all those who died in this senseless and easily avoidable war.

Today, the Russia collusion hoax officially died. https://t.co/tSpKlh89Bm — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) February 12, 2025

