This is a pretty good summary of how things are.

Trump has DISASTER LANDING as Ayatollah REJECTS MEETING!!

From CNN

Iran says negotiations with the United States have now fallen apart completely, seizing all messaging channels with the US following new US strikes on commercial vessels in southern Iran, and the ongoing Israeli military’s invasion of southern Lebanon.

Iran also says talks were already fully deadlocked over the US refusing to release $24 billion in frozen funds without nuclear concessions in return.

Iran is also rejecting Al Arabiya’s claim today that Iran agreed to transfer part of its enriched uranium to a third country, calling it “incorrect” with nuclear discussions being “fundamentally not on the current negotiation agenda.”

Hal Turner Remarks

Oh. Gee whiz. It’s late on Friday, the markets are now closed . . . . and once again, all the bad news comes out. What is this, about the eighth or ninth week we’ve seen this play? Peddle nonsense Monday-thru-Thursday that “a deal is coming” or “Negotiations are doing well” and then on Friday (after the markets close) it all goes to shit.

The morons who claim to be professional stock traders, and the dimwits who claim to be professional commodities traders, fell for it once again. Oil dropped in price (again) this week, despite the world being a full week closer to the “tank bottom” in several countries.

Here in the USA, we are now about four or five weeks away from “tank bottom” of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the dingbats in the commodities markets dropped the price of oil AGAIN this week !?!?!?!?

Instead of using this time to build-in the prices we are going to see just a few short weeks from now, the so-called “professionals” are acting as though there isn’t much of a problem, and everything will be Rainbows and Unicorns real soon. Such people are living in fantasy land.

Nothing can stop the world - and the USA - from reaching “tank bottom” and when that comes, the price shock for gasoline and diesel fuel is going to absolutely HAMMER the general public.

The big question this weekend is, will the wheels fall completely off, and hostilities resume?

Stocks, Commodities, Crypto -- ALL DOWN today, and no one is saying exactly why.

Here’s how it went:

S&P 500 down -1.65%, wiping out $1.14 trillion.

Nasdaq down -2.60%, wiping out $1.11 trillion.

Gold down -3.38%, wiping out $1 trillion.

Silver down -6.9%, wiping out $280 billion.

Bitcoin down -6.31%, wiping out $80 billion.

In total $2.5 TRILLION wiped out in a single session. These were not isolated moves. Everything started breaking at the same time.

It started with the jobs report this morning.

The US economy added 172,000 jobs in May. Wall Street expected 88,000. That is almost double.

On any normal day, strong jobs is good news. But inflation is already at 3.8% and oil is sitting at $90. A labor market this strong tells the Fed it cannot cut interest rates and may actually need to raise them.

The probability of a rate hike this year went from 40% to 57% in a single day. That spooked every investor holding tech and growth stocks because higher rates mean those stocks are worth less today.

Then the AI trade started cracking.

Yesterday Broadcom reported record earnings: revenue up 48%, AI chip sales up 143% and the stock still crashed 12.6%. The reason was simple.

Broadcom did not raise its AI revenue targets for the year. Investors had expected it to. That single miss made people ask a question they had been avoiding for months: are we paying too much for AI stocks?

That question got louder today when a research firm called SemiAnalysis revealed that Nvidia’s next-generation AI chips will need significantly less memory than everyone assumed, roughly half of what the market was pricing in.

Memory chips are what companies like SK Hynix and Samsung make. SK Hynix fell nearly 10% today. Samsung fell over 6%.

South Korea’s entire stock market crashed 5.5% in a single session. Japan’s semiconductor stocks did the same.

And then Anthropic added fuel to the fire by publishing a report warning that AI is getting close to the point where it can improve itself without human help and calling for a global pause in AI development.

Coming on the same day as the memory demand news and Broadcom’s miss, it fed a single growing fear across the market: what if the AI boom is moving faster than the business models can keep up with?

Underneath all of this, there is a liquidity problem nobody is talking about.

SpaceX goes public next week at a $1.75 trillion valuation. Anthropic just filed to go public. OpenAI is next.

These three companies together are worth $4 to $5 trillion. Fund managers need cash to buy into these listings.

But cash levels are already at their lowest since early 2024. The only way to raise cash is to sell what they already own. That selling is happening right now.

The new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh will also hold his very first policy meeting in 11 days. He was appointed by Trump with the expectation of cutting rates.

He is now walking into a situation where inflation is high, oil is high, and the job market is running hot. Investors do not know what he will do.

When nobody knows what the most powerful central banker in the world will decide in less than two weeks, the safest move is to reduce risk today.

Everything that could go wrong, went wrong at the same time. A hot jobs report, a collapsing ceasefire, a crack in the AI trade, a trillion dollar liquidity drain, and a Fed meeting with no clear outcome.

Hal Turner Remarks

The fact that everything is down today at the same time means either that something broke in the system OR whales are expecting the war in Iran to resume and are selling everything and taking down the entire market with them.

This seems very ominous (to me), and in combination with the recent Embassies warnings out of Middle East plus the elevated military activity, seems like something might actually go down this weekend.

Expect fireworks!

June 5, 2026 - 5:06 PM EDT -- 13 Minutes ago, reports started coming in confirming the United States is conducting air strikes against Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Initial word is that these strikes are “self-defense.” No other details yet.

Today, for the third time since the US-Iran Ceasefire, two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Truxton (DDG-103) and USS Mason (DDG-87), tried to enter the Persian Gulf without Iran’s permission.

The Iranian Navy announces it targeted the vessels with suicide drones and anti-ship missiles, forcing them to return back to the Sea of Oman.

The U.S. denies these reports.

UPDATE 6:27 PM EDT --

Now being told “3 blasts in Qeshm island, Hormozgan Province, Iran”

U.S. Army Central Command (CENTCOM) has published a statement announcing the death of an American Soldier during a “military training accident” with the British Army at Erbil Air Base in Northern Iraq on May 31, 2026.

On June 1, the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed a soldier died yesterday in a “training incident” in Iraqi Kurdistan — the same day explosions struck Erbil province following strikes on Kurdish Iranian opposition group headquarters.

London offered no explanation for the troop presence in the region or the circumstances of the death.

Seyed M. Marandi: Hormuz Toll, Strike On Kuwait, Israel Decline & Iranian Nuclear Bomb?

IRAN WILL CONDUCT A NUKE TEST SOON! - Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson