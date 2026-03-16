Trump freaks out after Netanyahu begs for a ceasefire; offers new unbelievable dealRobin WestenraMar 16, 20261077Share1077Share
The outlook from this war OF CHOICE does not appear optimal for the U.S.nor Israel. Now more combat soldiers and weaponized flotillas are 'en route' to the battlefront. Our own Deep State psyops us with the possibility of a new National Draft. Our military leaders are SO concerned with "how we look" with 2 blackeyes thrust upon us by Iran, that our young men and women will be mandated straight into that meatgrinder Iran has all planned out for them. What IS our military intel thinking???
Whatever you think of Iran, through the bullshit western Jew media, you have to give them credit, for being steadfast in truth & honor, the gutless media, & western politicians are nothing but blackmailed & paid off stooges, destroying their own "Children's" Future !