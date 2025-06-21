In the last 24 hours

“Tactical nukes may be necessary”

The US has stepped up its military presence in the Middle East since the weekend but has left certain details vague to preserve operational ambiguity for Donald Trump as he considers whether the US will intervene in the Israel-Iran war.

AU.S. Air Force "Doomsday Plane" arrived at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night, fueling speculation of a potential U.S. role in the escalating Israel-Iran crisis.

The E-4B Nightwatch aircraft landed at the military facility in suburban Washington, D.C., as speculation grows over potential U.S. military action in Iran

Just in the past few hours Trump seems to have flipped yet again

Meanwhile, from Israel

Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear facility within the coming days, according to Iran International, which cites two senior Israeli security officials. While Israeli leadership prefers to coordinate the operation with U.S. forces—ideally within 48 to 72 hours—they have signaled a readiness to act unilaterally if necessary to maintain the strategic advantage gained in recent days.

The Fordow facility, buried deep beneath a mountain and long viewed as one of the most fortified components of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, has so far remained untouched by Israeli strikes launched during last week’s surprise operation. But officials warn that current aerial access to Iranian skies—cleared during that offensive—may only remain viable for a limited time.

The smirk seems to have disappeared off Netanyahu’s face

Israeli representative: “ We did not attack Iran”

More double messages

Ocean shipping giant MAERSK Lines, has halted providing service to the port of Haifa, Israel effective immediately.

MAERSK issued a statement:

An automated message that was sent out to U.S. military personnel at Incirlik Air Base in Turkey Friday afternoon warning of a ballistic missile attack was sent in error.

There was no incoming missile, a U.S. official told media outlets.

Officials are still looking into why the alert message was sent.

Scott Ritter: “If this goes on, Israel will cease to exist”