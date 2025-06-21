Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
4h

IDF aircraft are allowed to fly out of Cyprus and if images are real a B-2 has bern seen over the Israeli occupied Golan Hights. As the more modern defense radar systems can "see" a stealth plane its rather more risky. IDF f-35's fire standoff weapons. Even a nuclear attacks sucess is very doubtful. Lots of Zionist spin but those Iranian misiles just keep coming and coming and...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture