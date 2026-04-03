Seemorerocks

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Uncle Juan
3d

Trump needs to carefully back away from this… and disentangle himself from Israel…

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Jim
3d

If "THIS" is a Stupid plan, which it IS, But if US soldiers are going to be obliterated, Which they will be, ! Does that give Idiot Trump the right to Nuke ?? NO unless he wants WW3 like the Psychopathic Zionist Jews want ! IsraHELL will be a Carpark annihilated !

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