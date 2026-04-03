Trump fires his generalsRobin WestenraApr 03, 20262598ShareNo executions involved but this reminds me of Stalin’s purges of his generals prior to World War 22598Share
Trump needs to carefully back away from this… and disentangle himself from Israel…
If "THIS" is a Stupid plan, which it IS, But if US soldiers are going to be obliterated, Which they will be, ! Does that give Idiot Trump the right to Nuke ?? NO unless he wants WW3 like the Psychopathic Zionist Jews want ! IsraHELL will be a Carpark annihilated !