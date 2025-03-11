Always expect the unexpected - especially from Trump!

The Trump administration has been holding direct talks with Hamas over the release of U.S. hostages held in Gaza and the possibility of a broader deal to end the war, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: The talks — held by U.S. presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler — are unprecedented. The U.S. had never before engaged directly with Hamas, which it designated a terrorist organization in 1997.

Behind the scenes: The meetings between Boehler and Hamas officials took place in Doha in recent weeks.

While the Trump administration consulted with Israel about the possibility of engaging with Hamas, Israel learned about aspects of the talks through other channels, one source said.

The sources spoke with Axios on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the sensitive meetings.

Zoom in: The talks have focused in part on the release of U.S. hostages, which is within Boehler's remit as hostage envoy.

But they have also included discussions of a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and reach a long-term truce, the sources say. No deal has yet been reached.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff also planned to travel to Doha this week to meet the prime minister of Qatar about the ceasefire negotiations but canceled the trip on Tuesday night after he saw there was no progress from Hamas' side, a U.S. official said.

Between the lines: Trump's approach to the conflict has differed sharply from President Biden's, including repeatedly threatening "hell to pay" for Hamas and proposing a U.S. "takeover" of Gaza.

Directly negotiating with Hamas — particularly without buy-in from Israel — is another step previous administrations have not taken.

State of play: 59 hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces have confirmed 35 of them are dead. Israeli intelligence believes 22 hostages are still alive, and the status of two others is unknown.

Among the remaining hostages are five Americans including one, 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who is believed to be alive.

The 42-day ceasefire that was part of the first phase of the Gaza deal expired on Saturday after the parties couldn't reach an agreement on extending it.

The fighting hasn't resumed, but Israel halted all humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza where an estimated 1.9 million Palestinians — 90% of the population — have been displaced by the war, and famine looms.

Update: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the U.S. was holding direct talks with Hamas, and said Israel had been consulted.

She said Trump believes "it is the right thing for the American people" and added "there are American lives on the line"

The Israeli Prime Minister's office said in a statement: "During talks with the U.S., Israel expressed its opinion about the issue of direct talks with Hamas"

The White House and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office did not offer comment prior to publication.

As of March 2025, the United States has been holding unprecedented secret talks with Hamas, marking a significant shift from decades of U.S. policy. These discussions, led by Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler, began in recent weeks in Doha, Qatar, focusing primarily on securing the release of American hostages held in Gaza, including 21-year-old Edan Alexander, believed to be the only living American hostage, as well as the remains of four American-Israeli hostages: Itay Chen, Gad Haggai, Judi Weinstein, and Omer Neutra. The talks have also explored a broader deal to release all remaining hostages—estimated at 59, with 24 believed alive—and potentially end the ongoing war with a long-term truce.

The White House confirmed these negotiations on March 5, 2025, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that Boehler "does have the authority to talk to anyone" when American lives are at stake, and that Israel was consulted, though specifics on timing remain unclear. This direct engagement breaks from a longstanding U.S. policy of avoiding direct contact with Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by Washington since 1997, typically relying instead on intermediaries like Qatar and Egypt. President Trump has publicly supported the talks, issuing ultimatums to Hamas on social media, such as a March 5 post demanding the immediate release of all hostages "or it is OVER for you," while promising Israel "everything it needs to finish the job."

Israel’s response has been mixed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged the talks, stating on March 5 that Israel had "expressed its stance" to the U.S., without elaborating. However, reports indicate friction, with Israeli officials learning details through back channels rather than direct coordination, and a tense call on March 4 between Netanyahu’s aide Ron Dermer and Boehler highlighting Israel’s objections to the lack of preconditions. Some Israeli voices, like Consul General Ofir Akunis, cautiously welcomed the pressure on Hamas, while others expressed fury over the U.S. bypassing Israel.

The talks’ progress remains uncertain. Egyptian sources noted a "positive spirit" in a March 6 meeting, hinting at movement toward phase two of a ceasefire deal, but no agreement has been finalized. Hamas has confirmed the discussions, with a senior official calling them "promising" but accusing the U.S. of enabling Israel to stall on broader ceasefire terms. Meanwhile, Trump’s threats and his controversial "Gaza Riviera" proposal—suggesting a U.S. takeover of Gaza—add complexity, with critics arguing it risks escalating tensions rather than resolving them. The situation remains fluid as of today, March 11, 2025, with mediators pushing forward amid a fragile ceasefire.