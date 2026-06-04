The following is an important analysis from an Establishment imperial point-of-view

Marine Corps veteran and Meidas Defense host Joe Plenzler sits down with award-winning journalist and author Kevin Maurer to break down the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the Pentagon’s handling of the war, and the strategic fallout from Trump and Pete Hegseth’s approach. Maurer explains why the conflict has become a quagmire, how U.S. military power is being tested in dangerous new ways, and why America’s alliances and global leadership may be entering uncharted territory

Watch full interview HERE

Joe Plenzler and MeidasTouch Network

May 30, 2026

By Joe Plenzler, co-host of Meidas Defense

In this week’s episode, Joe Plenzler speaks with award winning defense journalist and military author Kevin Maurer about his recent Rolling Stone article analyzing the Pentagon under Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the shifting dynamics of global conflict, and the current military crisis involving Iran. Both Plenzler and Maurer express deep concern that the United States has trapped itself in an unsustainable Middle Eastern quagmire, exposing critical vulnerabilities in the traditional American way of war while rapidly eroding the post-World War II international order. If Trump is able to negotiate an end to this conflict, the result will be a shadow of the Obama Administration’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which compelled Iran to give up much of its highly enriched uranium and submit to nuclear inspections. Find out how Trump’s reckless war is leaving Iran stronger and the United States in a weaker, poorer, and more isolated position. In this episode, Maurer and Plenzler discuss:

1. The Iran Crisis: An Unsustainable Quagmire

The “Forever War” Evolution: Maurer argues that the conflict with Iran is fundamentally different from Iraq or Afghanistan. It is not a counter-insurgency fought with boots on the ground, but an incredibly expensive war of advanced attrition (ships, aircraft, and billions of dollars in ordnance).

The American Playbook Broken: Iran has successfully neutralized traditional U.S. power projection. U.S. aircraft carriers are kept out of the Persian Gulf, and traditional regional bases have been severely damaged by precision strikes, forcing U.S. troops to relocate to alternative areas.

The Horns of a Dilemma: The U.S. faces no good options. Launching a massive ground invasion is politically and financially impossible, yet leaving results in a major loss of global face and a strategic capitulation of power to Iran. Maurer suggests that a negotiated exit—amounting to a strategic defeat—may ultimately be the only viable choice to protect the global economy.

2. The Tectonic Shift in Modern Warfare

The Ukraine Blueprint: Adversaries are watching how low-cost drones, electronic warfare, and sustained pressure can defeat a technologically superior superpower.

The Vulnerability of the Human Soldier: Plenzler notes his co-host’s Ken Harbaugh’s recent documentary on drone hunting in Ukraine, describing a bizarre amalgamation of World War I trench tactics and high-tech fiber-optic hunter-killer drones. Maurer adds that drone and infrared technology have rendered the human “the squishiest and weakest part of the battlefield,” making daytime operations nearly impossible.

The Steep Learning Curve: The U.S. military’s extensive Global War on Terror (GWOT) experience is now historic and obsolete. Plenzler points out that the average modern Marine or soldier has zero combat experience in this new, peer-to-peer drone-saturated environment.

3. Institutional Challenges at the Pentagon

The Hegseth Assessment: Maurer approached his reporting with a clean slate, exploring whether Pete Hegseth’s background as a veteran might allow him to rapidly streamline procurement and modernize the Pentagon. However, sources indicate the reality has fallen short of that promise.

Enterprise Management vs. Bravado: While some minor institutional changes have been positive (such as reducing the bureaucratic tasking lists for company commanders), both agree that managing the world’s most complex enterprise requires strategic depth and alliance-building rather than mere bravado and “lethality.”

4. The Dismantling of the Pax Americana

Eroding Alliances and Trust: Plenzler, returning from a recent trip to England, observes that European allies view the current administration as erratic and reckless rather than a stable security partner. This lack of reliability is compounded by historical patterns of the U.S. abandoning allies (e.g., the Kurds, Afghans).

A Weakened Global Standing: The U.S. is increasingly isolated. Maurer points out the stark symbolism of a U.S. president going “hat in hand” to China to ask for help negotiating an end to the Iran conflict. Adversaries like Russia and China, alongside unaligned powers like India and Pakistan, are rapidly filling the vacuum as the post-WWII American era suns sets.

The “Burn it Down” Fallacy: Addressing the domestic political landscape, Maurer warns that institutional damage to the U.S. government and military cannot be easily repaired. Rebuilding the military to effectively face peer adversaries like China will likely take decades.

Quote of Note:

“The world that the World War II veteran built is being dismantled at this point... We are very much in uncharted waters.” — Kevin Maurer

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/pete-hegseth-iran-war-military-background-1235544195/

Trump SCARED into SUBMISSION over WAR ESCALATION!!!