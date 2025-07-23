https://dailytelegraph.co.nz/news/trump-claims-obama-guilty-of-treason/

US President Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama of “treason,” promising to “go after” him and his administration’s top intelligence officials over their alleged plot to “rig elections” and stage the Russiagate hoax.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday. The former US president should be targeted directly by the Department of Justice, Trump stated when asked about the report released by Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard last week that alleged Obama administration officials “manufactured intelligence” to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia.

“This was treason. Barack Hussein Obama is the ringleader. Hillary Clinton was right there with him, and so was Sleepy Joe Biden, and so were the rest of them: [former FBI Director James] Comey, [former DNI Director James] Clapper, the whole group,” Trump stated.

“They tried to rig an election, and they got caught. And then they did rig the election in 2020. And then because I knew I won that election by a lot, I did it a third time, and I won in a landslide,” he added.

Gabbard’s report was “like proof, irrefutable proof, that Obama was seditious,” the US president went on, accusing his predecessor of “trying to lead a coup.” “This is the biggest scandal in the history of our country,” Trump asserted.

The report, which includes over 100 declassified documents, suggests that Obama’s spy chiefs discarded all intelligence assessments that found no Russian involvement and replaced them with fabricated claims, paving the way for the Russiagate probe, described by Gabbard as a “years-long coup” against Trump.

Obama has strongly denied the allegations, reiterating his stance shortly after the latest Oval Office remarks by Trump. Gabbard’s report contains nothing that “undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes,” Obama’s office said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” it stressed.