Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
5h

This is beyond ridiculous. What a farce. Do any folk still believe this puppet?

Reply
Share
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
6h

Manipulation of markets and keeping the "america winning" narrative afloat. Regular gas in my corner of the american empire is $4.50 a gallon regular at a regional chain. I also suspect the Pentagon realizes a further round will just prompt Iran to flatten more expensive military infastructure. I always place more weight in an Iranian response verbal or otherwise anyway....

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture