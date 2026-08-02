Trump CANCELS weekend attack on Iran
From yesterday
So far we only have nonsense from the BBC
Iran has insisted that a final decision on an agreement to end the current conflict with the US has not yet been reached, despite President Trump again claiming a deal was likely to be signed imminently.
Trump had declared the US would strike Iran “very hard” again on Thursday, but later said he was cancelling the strikes because negotiators had “just made a great settlement” with Iran.
He told reporters it was “subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done, over the next few days” and that there would “probably” be a signing ceremony in Europe.
But Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said reports of an agreement were “speculative” and “nothing has been finalised”.
Trump has previously claimed a deal with Iran was close without one materialising.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78y6w78828o
This is beyond ridiculous. What a farce. Do any folk still believe this puppet?
Manipulation of markets and keeping the "america winning" narrative afloat. Regular gas in my corner of the american empire is $4.50 a gallon regular at a regional chain. I also suspect the Pentagon realizes a further round will just prompt Iran to flatten more expensive military infastructure. I always place more weight in an Iranian response verbal or otherwise anyway....