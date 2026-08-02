From yesterday

So far we only have nonsense from the BBC

Iran has insisted that a final decision on an agreement to end the current conflict with the US has not yet been reached, despite President Trump again claiming a deal was likely to be signed imminently.

Trump had declared the US would strike Iran “very hard” again on Thursday, but later said he was cancelling the strikes because negotiators had “just made a great settlement” with Iran.

He told reporters it was “subject to finalisation of documents, which should get done, over the next few days” and that there would “probably” be a signing ceremony in Europe.

But Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said reports of an agreement were “speculative” and “nothing has been finalised”.

Trump has previously claimed a deal with Iran was close without one materialising.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c78y6w78828o