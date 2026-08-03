From Hal Turner

Yesterday afternoon Eastern U.S. Time, the United States asked the countries of Qatar and Turkey to URGENTLY convey to Iran the latest U.S. peace offer to settle the issues over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s Nuclear Program.

Qatar and Turkey both made “Emergency” phone calls to Iran to let them know another U.S. Proposal was in their hands and they would be conveying it immediately. Iran agreed to “consider” the offer, especially given the reality that U.S. and Israel military forces were ALLEGED to be readying for a major new attack upon Iran.

The U.S. Proposal was physically conveyed to Iran. The Iranian Government announced they received it and were “considering” it.

Overnight, around 2:00 AM eastern U.S. Time, Iran **REJECTED** the latest U.S. Offer.

Iran also (overnight) attacked two additional Merchant Tanker Vessels in or near the Strait of Hormuz.

An oil tanker was struck by unidentified projectiles about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, causing damage to its engine room.

In a separate incident, the master of another tanker reported seeing a large splash and an explosion in close proximity to the vessel 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to almost all merchant tanker vessels. Oil and gas are NOT flowing.

Thank God for small mercies

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Late in the evening on August 1, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had called off his latest attacks on Iran to give peace another chance.



Hours before his announcement, numerous U.S. corporate media outlets, including Axios, reported that the Saudi 'crown prince' had called Trump and expressed 'concerns' to him about the consequences of escalating the war on Iran.



In this report, Dimitri Lascaris explains the real reasons behind Trump's last-minute TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out). Dimitri also discusses the sinister role that Saudi Arabia's vicious dictator is likely to be playing behind the scenes.



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Clearly, he has a neurological condition

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