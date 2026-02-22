TRUMP BOMBS IRAN IN HOURS 'DECISION MADE TO DISTRACT FROM SCANDAL' — WHITE HOUSE SOURCESRobin WestenraFeb 22, 2026433ShareThis is CIA whistleblower, John Kiriakou.433Share
Why don’t we just turn the whole lot of this stupid administration over to the International Criminal Court, and let the REAL crime-fighters prosecutors go after Trump, his administration, et al, for War Crimes AND for this wide-ranging Epstein criminal organization that had resulted in Crimes against Humanity??
We need all of these American criminals GONE, along with ALL the international sex crimes co-conspirators. This is obviously way too big a task for the battered American Justice system. It should be up to the REAL PROFESSIONALS now. We’re in over our heads!!💔💔
A pedophile, criminal, moron, fraudster, and psychopath is ordering wars to distract from being a pedophile, criminal, moron, fraudster, and psychopath. So much for the fake Board of Peace in order to get a Nobel peace prize.