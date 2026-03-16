



This is not just embarrassing.



This is the most dangerous thing that has happened to American power in decades.



Here is what actually happened.



Trump spent 12 months calling NATO "obsolete."



He threatened Canada with annexation.



He slapped tariffs on every European ally.



He abandoned Ukraine.



He called Germany weak and France irrelevant.



He insulted world leaders to their faces publicly.



Then Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz.



20% of global oil. Shut down. Overnight.



Trump calls his allies. Needs warships. Needs backup.



France: no.



Germany: no.



Norway: no.



Canada: never.



Japan: officially no.



Australia: No



UK was actually preparing a carrier — Trump told them "don't bother" last week.



Now he's begging for warships and nobody is picking up.



The real danger is not Iran.



The real danger is America learning it cannot fight a global war alone.



$21 billion spent. 14 Americans dead. Oil at $102. Baghdad evacuated. Iran still attacking. Week 3.



No exit. No coalition. No plan.



You spent a year breaking your alliances.



Now you need them.



They listened to you.