Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
2h

"14 American dead"...and if you believe that bs I got beach front property in the Gobi desert to...

And yes this is a humiliation ritual from Zion Dons jewish oligarch "friends" he spent such time licking the shoes of...

Reply
Share
1 reply
m cameron's avatar
m cameron
2h

Humiliation ritual for the US

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture