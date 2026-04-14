Natalie Morris makes parallel of a story I know well.

This Pope Was MURDERED After 33 Days To Hide The Vatican’s Links to Freemasons & The Mafia

An examination of the mysterious 1978 death of Pope John Paul I (Albino Luciani) just 33 days into his papacy. Claims are detailed that he was preparing to purge Vatican officials, including Archbishop Paul Marcinkus and Cardinal Jean Villot, over their alleged links to the Banco Ambrosiano scandal, the Freemasons, and the P2 lodge. The report outlines suspicious circumstances, including a refused autopsy, a rushed embalming, and the disappearance of crucial documents he held at his death. His successor, Pope John Paul II, allegedly allowed the corruption to persist.



Notice the demonic Baphomet character introduced by the White House.

After backlash the meme was taken down

This seems more like it

Or this

Cast into the lake of fire

Netanyahu has a little goy toy