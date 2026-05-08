This is getting tedious.

As of 2:50 PM eastern Daylight Time (EDT) here in the New York City metro are, reports are coming in saying explosions are taking place in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik on Iran’s southern coast.

Origin of the explosions is still unconfirmed.

Developing.

UPDATE 3:10 PM EDT --

Multiple U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers (aerial refueling aircraft) reported taking off from the UAE.

Reports are NOW coming in that 2 missiles have hit Doha port in Qatar. Iran is said to have fired missiles on ships in the strait, too.

Some reports hint at possible Emirati aggression. UNCONFIRMED.

UPDATE 3:21 PM EDT --

The IRGC has been placed on war alert!

-- Witness accounts from Iran International on the explosions around Bandar Abbas/Qeshm: “The sound of three explosions was heard on Qeshm Island. All the houses are shaking”

From FlightRadar24.com - five US air refueling tankers now up over UAE:

UPDATE 3:32 PM EDT --

Reports of activity from air defense systems in Bandar Abbas and Kermanshah.

MORE:

Iran declares the UAE as an enemy state -



Member of the National Security Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ali Khedryan:



“The Islamic Republic no longer views the UAE as a neighbor.



The Islamic Republic no longer views the UAE as a neighbor, but as an enemy base.



There is a serious suspicion that the UAE planes removed their flag and launched a direct attack on Iranian soil



From now on, the UAE will be treated like the Kurdistan region and we will attack the UAE at any moment we see necessary.”

UPDATE 3:45 PM EDT --

Sources have clarified to Israel’s TV Channel 15 that Israel did not strike Iran.

DIRECT INTEL INFO

From my former colleagues during my years working with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force:

“We have two different pieces of information:



1. Iranian forces fired warning shots at a ship that was moving toward the Strait of Hormuz along a route unacceptable to Iran.



2. The Emirates (UAE) carried out retaliatory strikes on Iran.”

UPDATE 3:51 PM EDT --

IRANIAN AIR DEFENSES ACTIVATED. WESTERN IRAN, KURDISH BORDER

2 loud explosions reported in Khalifan district, Erbil.

This is a completely different front from what’s been happening at the Strait of Hormuz.

UPDATE 4:03 PM EDT --

More info about explosions on Qeshm Island: “unknown fighter-jets hit two places around the Bahman Pier”

MORE:

Iranian News Media is now reporting:

UPDATE 4:13 PM EDT --

Immediate mass departure of fuel/oil tanker ships from UAE ports (esp. Fujairah) and Departures of US Refueling aircraft and other aircraft from the United Arab Emirates after Iranian strikes and IRGC threats. Ports are clearing out fast amid escalated attacks on shipping. UAE is also running “ghost tankers” (AIS off) to sneak crude through Hormuz.

UPDATE 4:27 PM EDT --

IRIB, Iran’s official state broadcaster, confirms Iran has fired missiles at US naval units in the Strait of Hormuz. This is not a claim. This is the Islamic Republic announcing it.

No word if any of the missiles actually HIT a US Navy vessel.

(HT Personal Observation: If the missiles missed, I suspect the US will not use this as cause to re-start the conflict. BUT . . . if any of the missiles truck a vessel, I cannot see any way the US can avoid re-starting the conflict. )

Awaiting details . . . .

MORE:

According to Iran’s IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency, citing a senior military official, the previously reported engagement entailed what was seemingly a U.S. naval interdiction of an Iranian tanker. Per the report, Iran subsequently responded by firing on U.S. forces making yet unverified claims that U.S. assets were struck and “forced to flee.”

Here is the report by FARS NEWS AGENCY:

THERE IS NO CONFIRMATION OF THIS CLAIM (YET)

MORE:

According to Doron Kadosh, a correspondent for Israel’s Army Radio (IDF Radio): “Iran launched an attack on American destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz — while they were exiting the strait. ​The Iranian attack was a retaliatory move following the fact that a few hours earlier, U.S. military forces attacked Iranian tankers as part of enforcing the blockade on Hormuz. ​In Israel, they are closely monitoring the developments unfolding in the Gulf.“

UPDATE 4:54 PM EDT --

The Israeli outlet Israel Hayom confirms that a “clash” took place between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz after American forces attempted to seize an Iranian tanker.

** FLASH ** UPDATE 5:08 PM EDT --

Jennifer Griffin of FOX NEWS CHANNEL (FNC) is now publicly reporting:

(HT REMARK: How the “eff” is this “not re-starting the war?” You can’t just send fighter jets to bomb someone and then declare the war isn’t re-started. What kind of idiocy are we seeing here? We’re bombing their shit, but it’s not war. Got it. This is insanity.)

And “just like that . . . . “ Triple digit oil is back:

UPDATE 5:58 PM EDT --

Statement for US Central Command (CENTCOM)

“TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7.

Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.

CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces.”

(HT REMARK: I notice they totally omitted all reference to the fact they were “interdicting” Iranian ships on the High Seas, which is what PROVOKED the Iran response. Instead, what we hear from CENTCOM is “unprovoked . . .” attack.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-warns-us-against-further-aggression-after-responding-to

Nima R. Alkhorshid: BREAKING: US and Iran Exchange Fire – Ceasefire COLLAPSES