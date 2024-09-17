Ryan Routh, the man who tried to kill Donald Trump on Sunday, wrote a near-300-page book in which he calls for Donald Trump’s assassination and a nuclear war with Russia.

Ukraine’s Unwinnable War was self-published in February 2023 via Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing platform. Written in a rambling, semi-grammatical style, the book focuses on Routh’s experiences in Ukraine as a volunteer, but also details his “solutions” for the war and America’s political problems. At time of writing, the book is still available for purchase in Kindle format from Amazon.

Routh states that Putin and Belarus’s Lukashenko should both be assassinated. He argues that the Russians would be unable to find a successor to Putin.

“I think that he is the only one driving the ship and not a single soul in Moscow has any ideas or leadership capabilities,” he writes.

“They are all cowards that simply bend to the will of Putin and when he is gone it will be a vacuum. I would like for someone to give me the name of the person that will take over when Putin is gone.”

He also claims the West should instigate a nuclear war with Russia. “We must instigate this war and push the issue to the end,” he says, arguing that the US should give Ukraine nuclear weapons “with the only stipulation… that they all be used.”

“We must end this cycle of stupidity so that future generations are not faced with the same problems.”

Routh describes himself as a political independent, claiming to be neither Republican nor Democrat.

“I get so tired of people asking me if I am a Democrat or Republican as I refuse to be put in a category and I must always answer independent and I think that most intelligent people judge ever situation case by case and vote solely on the merit of the candidate and not about parties or groups.”

He also describes himself as being “opposed to all religions as they seem to all do more harm than good.”

Routh bemoans the state of US democracy, likening it to Venezuela. He describes the events of 6 January 2021 as a “devastating… catastrophe perpetrated by Donald Trump and his undemocratic posse.”

He goes on to fantasise about the assassination of Trump as a punishment for scuppering the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran, and apologizes for voting for Trump in 2016, something he also discussed on social media.

“I must take part of the blame for the retarded child that we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless, but I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize. You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error.”

Details about the would-be assassin, including his links to the Ukrainian war effort, continue to emerge. Although his social-media accounts have already been scrubbed, Twitter users have been posting screengrabs from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that show how Routh was involved with recruiting on behalf of Kyiv, in Europe and in the US. He posted angry anti-Trump and pro-Ukraine messages.

He was profiled by The New York Times in 2023 for his role as a recruiter in Ukraine. In a March 2023 piece titled, “Stolen Valor: The U.S. Volunteers in Ukraine Who Lie, Waste and Bicker” Times authors Justin Scheck and Thomas Gibbons-Neff profiled a number of oddballs who were operating in support of Ukraine’s war effort, either in Ukraine or abroad.

He also appeared in a propaganda video for the notorious neo-Nazi Azov battalion in 2022.

Records suggest he made 19 donations to Democratic candidates since 2019.

Routh was well known to law enforcement, with a string of offences to his name, including “possession of a weapon of mass destruction” in 2002.

