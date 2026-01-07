Israeli judge Benny Sagi, who was overseeing Prime Minister Netanyahu’s corruption trial, has died in a car crash under suspicious circumstances.

Update:

According to other sources, the Judge was riding his motorcycle and didn’t yield to merging traffic; he was hit by a car entering the highway. Police confirmed there was nothing suspicious about it.

Also, he wasn’t the judge in the case - the case is being heard by a panel of three judges including Rivka Friedman-Feldman (who heads the panel), Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham.

In Judge Sagi’s court there was a minor subcomponent of Case 3000 but not the corruption case against Netanyahu.

Russia has evacuated its embassy in Israel

From Hal Turner

EMBASSY BEING EVACUATED - WAR SEEMS IMMINENT

The Russian Government has sent THREE (3) Jet aircraft to Israel and is “urgently evacuating” their Embassy, its staff, and their families, from Tel Aviv.

With the sudden and massive repositioning of US Special Operations Forces throughout Europe over the past 36 hours (Story Here), and with the gigantic surge of US Air Force C-17 Cargo aircraft into Europe and to bases around the Middle East 24 hours ago, it is now clear either the U.S., Israel, or both, are going to attack Iran.

If that commences, Iran is expected to launch 1,000 missile salvos against Israel, with the intent of physically destroying the entire country.

The reality is that no one can assure certain Embassy buildings WON’T get hit, - or severely damaged -- by nearby missile strikes.

Russia “urgently evacuating” their Embassy, staff, and families, sending THREE jet aircraft in ONE DAY to accomplish that, and doing so on ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS which is what they celebrate in Russia, seems on the surface to confirm an attack upon Iran is now IMMINENT.

In the past, such ventures were timed to begin after markets close on Friday here in the U.S., but given the amazing speed and magnitude of US deployments this week, I’m not certain if it waits that long.

Iran has made clear that if Israel attacks again, they will NOT agree to another cease fire