After Trump announced he is pausing the tariffs for 90 days, the stock market exploded.

By Caroline Valetkevitch

US Treasury yields pare gains after auction

Trump tariff announcement drives stocks sharply higher

Dollar up vs yen and other currencies

Major stock indexes have shot higher, with the Nasdaq last up about 10 percent, after US President Donald Trump said he had authorized a 90-day pause on many of his reciprocal and 10 percent tariffs, effective immediately, even as he raised them on China.

The US dollar - which had been lower earlier on Wednesday (local time) - strengthened against the yen and other currencies after Trump's announcement, while Treasury yields pared gains after an auction of 10-year Treasury notes saw strong demand. Trump declared a 90-day pause on reciprocal and 10 percent tariffs that he had unveiled initially last week, while raising duties on China.

Trump's unveiling of sweeping tariffs late last Wednesday had rattled markets, with stocks selling off sharply in the days following the announcement.

"This was definitely a surprise, considering that the administration consistently said they would not back off the tariffs and that they were non-negotiable," said Steve Sosnick, chief market strategist at Interactive Brokers in Greenwich, Connecticut.

"That said, the magnitude of the rally shouldn't be surprising..." he said. "This is a very understandable relief rally."

Many investors have been worrying that Trump's wide-ranging tariffs could be severe enough to trigger a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2,541.92 points, or 6.73 percent, to 40,180.98, the S&P 500 rose 392.26 points, or 7.87 percent, to 5,375.03 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1,529.03 points, or 10.00 percent, to 16,794.65.

Stocks had been higher on Wednesday before the announcement, and US indexes added to gains following the Treasury auction.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 33.55 points, or 4.52 percent, to 776.51.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 1.25 percent to 148.08.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 17.1 basis points to 4.431 percent, from 4.26 percent late on Tuesday.

- Reuters

Hours before issuing his stunning reversal of his reciprocal tariffs, US President Donald Trump urged investors to buy, posting on Truth Social, "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!"

He concluded the post with "DJT."

Although those are the president's initials, it was also potentially a nod to Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which trades under the ticker "DJT."

At the time, the parent of Truth Social, DJT shares were down nearly 13 percent this month. After the announcement, shares were up over 20% for Thursday (NZT) alone.

Trump announced a complete three-month pause on all the "reciprocal" tariffs, but enormous tariffs will remain on China, the world's second-largest economy.

In fact, the president said they will be increased to 125 percent from 104 percent after China announced additional retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

'China wants to make a deal', Trump says

The US is seeing "tremendous amount of spirit from other countries, including China," Trump said this afternoon after announcing the pause excluding China.

"China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it. You know, it's one of those things they don't know quite - They're proud people," he told reporters during an event at the White House.

"And President Xi's a proud man. I know him very well, and they don't know quite how to go about it. But they'll figure it out. They're in the process of figuring it out, but they want to make a deal."

The decision comes shortly after Beijing retaliated against Washington’s previous tariff rise

US President Donald Trump has raised the tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% in response to retaliatory measures imposed by Beijing earlier on Wednesday.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that “based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately.”

He expressed hope that Beijing would realize that “ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.”

The move came hours after China’s Finance Ministry announced a tariff hike of its own, which brought tariffs levied on American imports to a total of 84%, thus mirroring Washington’s previous increase by 50%.

READ MORE: China imposes extra 84% tariff on US goods

The continual tit-for-tat escalation of the trade war between the world’s two top economies was set in motion when Trump imposed a 20% tariff on all Chinese goods in March. Last week, he added an additional 34%, to which Beijing responded in kind.

Writing on Truth Social, the US president also announced a 90-day pause and a “substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately” granted to the multitude of other nations that Washington has recently imposed sweeping tariffs on.

Trump cited calls made by “more than 75 countries” to the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative. According to the president, these nations expressed willingness to discuss trade barriers, tariffs, currency manipulation, and non-monetary tariffs.

Trump also pointed out that, unlike China, “these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States.”

China JUST Dropped SHOCKING Bombshell On Donald Trump LIVE On Air!

In this increasingly tense environment, financial markets are swinging wildly. Uncertainty and volatility have become the new normal. One senior executive from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $11 trillion in assets under management, described the current moment as deeply unstable, pointing out that the biggest unknown is how far tariffs will go and how long they’ll stay in place. Markets may show brief signs of hope—tilting green on certain days—but overall sentiment remains fragile.

That fragility was shaken again today as China’s finance ministry announced it would raise tariffs on all U.S. goods from 34% to a staggering 84%. It’s a clear and heavy blow to any American business trying to sell into one of the world’s largest consumer markets. The move, made in direct response to President Trump’s increase in tariffs on Chinese imports—now standing at a minimum of 104%—has sent yet another shockwave through financial markets. US stock index futures dropped sharply. Germany’s DAX also fell steeply, a reflection of how interconnected the global economy is and how sensitive markets are to these headline shifts.

In what is yet another part of the continued aftermath of US President Trump’s Liberation Day, Amazon has reportedly canceled some inventory orders from China following the country’s tariffs. Indeed, the e-commerce juggernaut is seeking to “reduce exposure to tariffs,” according to a Bloomberg report.

The Trump administration imposed a 10% baseline tariff in its recent announcement last week. However, this contentious relationship with China and rising geopolitical tensions saw them increase those import duties to 104% this week as a trade war looks to be brewing.

https://watcher.guru/news/amazon-cancels-inventory-orders-from-china-following-us-tariffs

Chinese companies could be removed from US stock markets – Treasury Secretary

Washington is also considering imposing even higher tariffs on goods from the country, Scott Bessent has said

Washington is considering delisting Chinese companies from US markets amid the escalating tariff war, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said.

Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday, Bessent described China’s latest move to raise its tariffs on American goods to a total of 84% as “unfortunate.” The measure was announced after US President Donald Trump increased the tariffs on all Chinese imports to 104% earlier this week.

“I think it’s unfortunate that the Chinese actually don’t want to come and negotiate because they are the worst offenders in the international trading system,” Bessent claimed, suggesting that the US could end up imposing even higher tariffs….

China’s $410B Chip Boom Leaves U.S. Sanctions Powerless, Shocking the Market!

China has retaliated against the latest round of U.S. tariffs with higher duties on American exports, putting at stake a whopping $650 billion in trade between the two largest economies in the world.

The deepening trade war, if goes on for a while, will be very costly and put the global economy at risk, analysts say.

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/cell-phones-clothes-tvs-toys-this-is-all-the-stuff-the-u-s-buys-from-china-68c84faf

BREAKING! Japan WIPED OUT U.S. Stock market with $1.7T in Shocking Power Move

CHINA Could Cause A Run On The DOLLAR & Create A Global Panic With This TRIPLE Blow!!!

While the world argues over tariffs, China launched something far more dangerous: a new digital currency system that bypasses U.S. control.

The People’s Bank of China has quietly rolled out:

• A cross-border payment platform using the digital Yuan

• Integrated across 10 ASEAN nations and 6 Middle Eastern economies

• 38% of global trade now processed outside the SWIFT system Settlement times have dropped from 3–5 days to just 7 seconds. Fees slashed by 98%. Intermediary banks removed.

This is Bretton Woods 2.0, happening in real time.

And no one’s paying attention. China isn’t just exporting goods anymore—they’re exporting a new monetary system.

This isn’t just a trade war. It’s a full-blown currency war. And if you’re not prepared, you’re going to get left behind.