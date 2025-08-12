BREAKING: President Donald Trump is considering sending up to 1,000 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., with an announcement expected as early as tomorrow.

The 68-square-mile federal district of Washington DC is often excluded from lists of various US cities and their crime rates due to its unusual status. DC itself has long suffered from high crime and is regularly among the top twenty most crime ridden cities in the US. In 2023, the city's homicide rate and overall violent crime rate spiked to highs not seen since 1997 at the height of a gang related murder spree.

Democrats argue that crime has been falling since 2024 and love to cite stats over the past year without taking into account the bigger picture. Yes, DC murders have fallen by 26% in that time, but that's after they nearly doubled from 2019 to 2023. Murder, theft and mass looting continues to pose a threat to the DC area and lets not forget that close neighbor Baltimore is one of the worst cities for crime in the entire nation. In 2024, Baltimore was named the deadliest city in America, surpassing Memphis and Detroit (both Democrat run cities)…..

From CNN