Health Impact News,

7 November, 2024

SWAMP Watch – First Edition

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The filling back up of the Washington D.C. Swamp has begun.

Two days after his victory from “winning” back the Office of the President of the United States, Donald Trump made his first appointment for his new administration today, announcing that the co-chair of his campaign, Susie Wiles, will become his Chief of Staff.

The President Chief of Staff is a position that does NOT have to be approved by the Senate, and is typically one of the first appointments made of a newly elected President, as this person will guide the President in choosing the rest of his staff and cabinet.

This speaks volumes about who Trump is going to surround himself with in his new administration, and remaining true to his original loyalties during his first term, he went with former Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles, who has previously worked as a lobbyist for some of the largest manufacturers of vaccines, including Pfizer.

So who is Susie Wiles? She is someone who mostly stays behind the scenes, until today, and is called by some people the “most powerful and feared woman” in America.

Earlier this year Politico ran an in-depth investigative article on her titled:

Excerpts:

Susie Wiles, the people who know her the best believe, is a force more sensed than seen. Her influence on political events, to many who know what they’re watching, is as obvious as it is invisible. The prints leave not so much as a smudge. It’s a shock when she shows up in pictures. Even then it is almost always in the background. She speaks on the record hardly ever, and she speaks about herself even less. Wiles is not just one of Trump’s senior advisers. She’s his most important adviser. She’s his de facto campaign manager. She has been in essence his chief of staff for the last more than three years. She’s one of the reasons Trump is the GOP’s presumptive nominee and Ron DeSantis is not. She’s one of the reasons Trump’s current operation has been getting credit for being more professional than its fractious, seat-of-the-pants antecedents. And she’s a leading reason Trump has every chance to get elected again — even after his loss of 2020, the insurrection of 2021, his party’s defeats in the midterms of 2022, the criminal indictments of 2023 and the trial (or trials) of 2024. “There is nobody, I think, that has the wealth of information that she does. Nobody in our orbit. Nobody,” top Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio told me. “She touches everything.” “Certainly,” said former Florida Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo, “she’s one of the most consequential people in American politics right now.” “And nobody,” said veteran Florida lobbyist Ronnie Book, “even knows who she is.” Full article.

Liam Sturgess, writing for The Kennedy Beacon, also profiled her earlier this year.

Susie Wiles Is a Lobbyist for Big Pharma. She’s Also a Key Advisor to President Trump. That’s a Problem. On April 26, former president Donald Trump revisited one of his most controversial pet projects: Operation Warp Speed. This time, he dragged his political opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. into the fray. “His Views on Vaccines are FAKE, as is everything else about his Candidacy,” wrote the former president about Kennedy in a post on Truth Social. This ignited significant backlash from Trump’s base, highlighting the extent to which they disagree with him on COVID-19 vaccines. Operation Warp Speed, which expedited the development and rollout of experimental gene therapy products in response to COVID-19, saw unprecedented profits for Pfizer and Moderna, as noted by senator Bernie Sanders. Speed came at the cost of compromised clinical trials, with needles entering arms under Emergency Use Authorization with only two months of safety data on the FDA’s books. As a result, tens of thousands of Americans report suffering vaccine injuries, as even The New York Times is now reporting. Given the increasingly vocal opposition to the COVID-19 vaccination program, including among his base, why does Trump continue to demand acclaim for his role in pushing the shots through? We find the answer in Susie Wiles, who appears to be the connective tissue between Trump and Big Pharma. Wiles is a soft-spoken, approachable grandmother figure with a long career specializing in political machinations. Daughter of legendary NFL play-by-play man Pat Summerall, Wiles’ early work in Republican politics earned her the label “indispensable,” both to her clients and the media, to whom she frequently leaks inside information. As Politico admits, her allegiances are not clear: “The Wiles M.O… was and remains hard for [her colleagues] to describe.” Wiles is also a seasoned lobbyist; her LinkedIn profile summarizes her leadership roles at multiple corporate and political lobbying firms since the mid-1980s, allowing her to sway Trump’s psyche with her conflicts of interest. Wiles became co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs in February 2022. As highlighted by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during the COVID-19 crisis – a role also played by the United Nations Foundation, another Mercury client; and Gilead Sciences, developer of the equally-rushed COVID-19 “therapeutic,” remdesivir, as critiqued in Science. (Full article.)

So what does that say about RFK Jr.’s chance of having any kind of real authority to do what he is claiming he is going to do, when Trump himself called his views on vaccines as “Fake” just a few months ago?

The Substack page called “Wholistic News” also did a piece on Susie Wiles earlier this year highlighting her connection to Big Pharma vaccines, and not only here in the U.S., but globally with ties to the Bill Gates organization, GAVI: The Vaccine Alliance, which purchases vaccines for the United Nations.

Trump Trashes RKF Jr. Over Vaccine Stance: The Global Vaccine Activism Organizations Connected to His Campaign Trump’s Save American PAC Chair is Susie Wiles, who has significant ties to Big Pharma and Gavi: The Vaccine Alliance. In a recent statement on Truth Social (see below), Trump expressed a preference for Biden over RFK Jr and criticized the latter’s views on vaccines as “fake.” This has sparked questions about Trump’s refusal to acknowledge concerns about covid vaccines. Notably, Trump had previously tweeted about a link between vaccines and autism back in 2014. Many are wondering what has changed Trump’s mind about vaccine safety. Tom Renz, a Trump supporter, has raised concerns about the influence of campaign leader Susie Wiles, a key figure behind the scenes in Trump’s campaign. Wiles has strong connections to Big Pharma through her work at Mercury LLC, a company representing major pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Gilead, as well as Gavi: The Vaccine Allience and the UN Foundation. (Source.)

So sorry to disappoint all you Trump believers who foolishly thought Trump would correct all the wrongs he made in his first administration when he killed millions of people as he pressured the FDA to approve his COVID-19 experimental “vaccines.”

Now that he has won the election, he is clearly showing where his allegiances continue to be, and you can be quite certain that Mr. Kennedy will never have any meaningful position in his administration that can affect change.

But Trump has to pay him back for his support, so expect the Wall Street Billionaires and Silicon Valley Billionaires to keep funding Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense organization, where I am sure it will now become the largest “Alternative” Health website in the world.

Mr. Kennedy will most likely have to take a REDUCTION in salary to serve in government, as the most recently available tax returns from 2022 list him as making about a half million dollars a year at Children’s Health Defense, which is more than Dr. Anthony Fauci made as the highest paid government official, before his retirement.

Mr. Kennedy’s salary has dramatically increased since COVID, going from $255,000 in 2019 to $345,561 in 2020 to $497,013 in 2021. (Source.)

The revenue coming into CHD has more than doubled each year of their existence, from $1,063,837 in 2018 to $2,928,566 in 2019, to $6,769,658 in 2020, the year COVID started, to an astounding $15,990,132 in 2021.

So while Mr. Kennedy will get some of kind of token place in Trump’s administration, the main benefit for that position will most likely be increased revenue for Children’s Health Defense, where he will probably eventually return to with a “modest” increase in his salary after his “service” to Trump is complete.

Stay tuned for more editions of “SWAMP Watch” as we watch Donald Trump fill back up the D.C. Swamp!

His divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us to his own glory and excellence, by which he has granted to us his precious and very great promises, so that through them you may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped from the corruption that is in the world because of sinful desire. (2 Peter 1:3-4)

Trust in Jesus Christ for “all things“, do not trust in politicians and billionaires!!

Are we to take this seriously?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President elect Donald J. Trump has outlined a detailed ten point plan to dismantle the Deep State.

Trump relayed the vision in a video message, promising to “clean out” those who have gone “rogue” and have been working “subversively” to damage the country.

