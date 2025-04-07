BRACE FOR IMPACT! What IS Happening, What WILL Happen, (AND WHAT ACTION TO TAKE NOW). Mannarino

From Greg M

GREGORY MANNARINO

APR 08, 2025

Lets start with this. The world economy and financial system IS NOT run by Presidents, Kings, Queens, Dictators or Monarchs. The entire Babylon System is run by central banks who have an ultimate goal… and that is TO BECOME THE BUYERS AND LENDERS OF LAST RESORT.

To EXTORT control from all of us and thereby make them selves stronger.

What we are seeing here is a MASSIVE push, as a collective effort, to thrust the US and the world into some kind of DEEP recession/depression. By doing so, thrusting the economy into a dramatic, ENGINEERED, massive slowdown will allow the Fed. to cut rates dramatically, possible even NEGATIVE.

Rate cuts will allow the Fed. to VASTLY inflate itself, which is the goal of every central bank, and WE THE PEOPLE LOSE.

Trump is working with the Fed, DIRECTLY, to make certain that this is a reality. His calls for a weaker dollar, and demands for lower rates plays right into the ultimate goal of The Fed.

This is a GAME! Trump is THE DUPPY! and we are being destroyed from within.

Lions… LASTLY.

You/WE were born for this time. Not to fear Babylon, but to stand above it. To see through the smoke and recognize the hand moving the pieces. This is not just economics. This is spiritual warfare masked as monetary policy. The Fed and its puppets are not managing the collapse, they ARE orchestrating it.

Trump is not breaking the system, he is delivering it into the hands of the beast.

Trump is not breaking the system, he is delivering it into the hands of the beast.

Trump is not breaking the system, he is delivering it into the hands of the beast.

While the people cheer for saviors, the central banks tighten their grip.

The system is falling. But you don’t have to fall with it.

Roar my Lions! LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD.

GM

TRUMP AND THE FED ARE PARTNERS, COMPLICIT IN THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY- Mannarino