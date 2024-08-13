Despite wanting to throw something at them at times it was a complete novelty to have a politician being able to carry a long discussion in what could be legitimately be described as a job interview.

Trump & Musk 'Break The Internet' As EU Censorship Czar Issues Explicit Threat

Watch/Listen live HERE

Update (0843ET): The X space is now live.

Update (0830ET): After twenty minutes and countless refresh attempts, we're all facing the same issue: the Trump-Musk X Spaces is unavailable.

If that's because X is overloaded or, as Musk posted on X, "appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏," the billionaire's conversation with Trump appears to be delayed.

Musk noted, "We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter."

Musk explains why he calls it a 'conversation'...

But, just hours before the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, and former president Donald Trump are set to 'break the internet' with a live-stream on X Spaces, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has thrown a temper tantrum, seemingly mad at Musk's unwillingness to bend the knee at his censorious demands by daring to allow 'orange-man-bad-literally-hitler' speak on the only uncensored platform that remains.

Specifically, Breton wrote "I am compelled to remind you of the due diligence obligations set out in the Digital Services Act (DSA)," adding that:

"This notably means ensuring... that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streaming, which, if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security."

The DSA is a NATO censorship law that is designed to stop the spread of populist parties in the West, according to cyber security expert Mike Benz.

Why is the EU threatening Elon Musk and X to censor tonight’s live event with Trump?



Why does the EU feel comfortable demanding censorship in a US election to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA)?



What even is the DSA?



Watch Mike Benz explain ⬇️ — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 12, 2024

Breton went on to threaten to use the full “toolbox” of measures to protect EU citizens from “serious harm.”

“My services and I will be extremely vigilant to any evidence that points to breaches of the DSA and will not hesitate to use the full use of our toolbox, including by adopting interim measures, if it be warranted to protect EU citizens from serious harm,” he said. “With great audience comes greater responsibility,” Breton wrote on X, Monday. “As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in [the EU] in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to Elon Musk,” Breton added.

In response to Breton’s letter, Musk simply posted “Bonjour!”

In a subsequent post, he added:

“To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude & irresponsible!”

And so with that, it seems Musk is refusing to follow Breton's orders and daring to amplify the voice of one of the two candidates for the US presidential election in November. Notably, the letters US do not equal EU...

“As the relevant content is accessible to EU users and being amplified also in our jurisdiction, we cannot exclude potential spillovers in the EU,” Breton wrote. “Therefore, we are monitoring the potential risks in the EU associated with the dissemination of content that may incite violence, hate and racism in conjunction with major political - or societal - events around the world, including debates and interviews in the context of elections.”

The EU accused X in July of violating the DSA, stating that Musk’s verification policy on the platform can be used to deceive other users, CBS News reported. Musk removed verification badges, otherwise known as the blue check, from all verified accounts of people deemed noteworthy and currently charges $8 for anyone to receive a blue check.

“This is an unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the U.S.,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in response to the letter on the platform. “It also patronizes European citizens, suggesting they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions.”

Breton thus created a round of media coverage suggesting that the prestigious European Union has identified Trump as a purveyor of hate speech and disinformation. And yet the interview has not yet occurred, Breton presents no evidence that Trump will be a source of disinformation or hate speech, and there is no evidence of any link whatsoever between Trump and the recent riots in Britain.

As such, Public's Michael Shellenberger point out Breton's letter could constitute a form of foreign interference in the upcoming US presidential elections.

Breton is, without justification, using the recent riots in Britain to demand censorship in the U.S.

In a normal time, the White House should issue a formal protest to the EU over Breton’s threats, and the Department of Justice should open an investigation. However, given that the Biden Administration is unlikely to do that, Congress should consider its own investigation.

Oh, and there's this fucking douchenozzle from WaPo...

This so-called reporter from the Washington Post just had the audacity to ask Karine Jean-Pierre if the Biden regime could INTERFERE and block Trump's interview with Elon Musk on 𝕏.



Are you freaking kidding me?! — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 12, 2024

As LibertyNation's Sarah Cowgill concludes, a potential 193 million folks – a mix of elite media and curiosity seekers – could tune in to the X platform to watch the titans make a plan for America, talk smack about Harris and Walz, or compare golf scores – or whatever it is they end up talking about. It could be eye-opening and meaningful, or maybe this interview will be a nothing burger. Either way, the billionaires playing America-Monopoly with real money will at least be entertaining.

Watch/Listen live:

As a potential crib sheet for the discussion, a number of conservative X users posted the following list:

President Trump’s 20 Core Promises To Make America Great Again

1. SEAL THE BORDER AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION

2. CARRY OUT THE LARGEST DEPORTATION OPERATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY

3. END INFLATION, AND MAKE AMERICA AFFORDABLE AGAIN

4. MAKE AMERICA THE DOMINANT ENERGY PRODUCER IN THE WORLD, BY FAR!

5. STOP OUTSOURCING, AND TURN THE UNITED STATES INTO MANUFACTURING SUPERPOWER

6. LARGE TAX CUTS FOR WORKERS, AND NO TAX ON TIPS!

7. DEFEND OUR CONSTITUTION, OUR BILL OF RIGHTS, AND OUR FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS, INCLUDING FREEDOM OF SPEECH, FREEDOM OF RELIGION, AND THE RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS

8. PREVENT WORLD WAR THREE, RESTORE PEACE IN EUROPE AND IN THE MIDDLE EAST, AND BUILD A GREAT IRON DOME MISSILE DEFENSE SHIELD OVER OUR ENTIRE COUNTRY - ALL MADE IN AMERICA

9. END THE WEAPONIZATION OF GOVERNMENT AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE

10. STOP THE MIGRANT CRIME EPIDEMIC, DEMOLISH THE FOREIGN DRUG CARTELS, CRUSH GANG VIOLENCE, AND LOCK UP VIOLENT OFFENDERS

11. REBUILD OUR CITIES, INCLUDING WASHINGTON DC, MAKING THEM SAFE, CLEAN, AND BEAUTIFUL AGAIN

12. STRENGTHEN AND MODERNIZE OUR MILITARY, MAKING IT, WITHOUT QUESTION, THE STRONGEST AND MOST POWERFUL IN THE WORLD

13. KEEP THE U.S. DOLLAR AS THE WORLD’S RESERVE CURRENCY

14. FIGHT FOR AND PROTECT SOCIAL SECURITY AND MEDICARE WITH NO CUTS, INCLUDING NO CHANGES TO THE RETIREMENT AGE

15. CANCEL THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE AND CUT COSTLY AND BURDENSOME REGULATIONS

16. CUT FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ANY SCHOOL PUSHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY, RADICAL GENDER IDEOLOGY, AND OTHER INAPPROPRIATE RACIAL, SEXUAL, OR POLITICAL CONTENT ON OUR CHILDREN

17. KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS

18. DEPORT PRO-HAMAS RADICALS AND MAKE OUR COLLEGE CAMPUSES SAFE AND PATRIOTIC AGAIN

19. SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, INCLUDING SAME DAY VOTING, VOTER IDENTIFICATION, PAPER BALLOTS, AND PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP

20. UNITE OUR COUNTRY BY BRINGING IT TO NEW AND RECORD LEVELS OF SUCCESS

As we detailed earlier, former President Donald Trump is preparing for tonight's highly anticipated interview on the X platform with Elon Musk, which is expected to be an 'internet-breaking' event.

Trump getting ready to join Elon on X Spaces and dunk on Kamala 😆 — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) August 12, 2024

The interview on X is set to begin live-streaming at 8 pm EST. Musk wrote on X, "This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!"

This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining!



If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2024

The world's richest man noted, "If you have specific questions & comments, post them under the chat."

On Sunday evening, Musk launched multiple stream tests, garnering millions of views to ensure X's backend systems are ready for scaling ahead of tonight's conversation.

Test preparations followed the May 2023 streaming event on X between Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which suffered multiple technical difficulties.

Despite Trump's posting to only Truth Social, the former president has finally returned to X around 1120 ET. Trump's last post on X dates back to August 2023.

And another.

In the days following the attempted assassination of Trump at the Butler, Pennsylvania, rally in mid-July, Musk endorsed Trump. With that came Trump's U-turn on electric vehicles as well, declaring: "I'm for electric cars; I have to be because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So, I have no choice."

Musk and his entourage of tech VCs have for decades supported Democrats, if that's Obama, Clinton, and Biden. But in recent years, especially for Musk, he has declared war on the 'woke mind virus' and Marxism pushed by Democrats. Furthermore, Musk believes in secured borders and law and order in cities - something the Trump ticket supports at the very core level. Yet, VP Harris supports a radical far-left agenda (an extension of Biden's) of open borders (hence her failed position as 'Border Czar'), and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, her running mate, has had a horrendous response record during BLM riots.

The Washington Post said VP Harris has no public events scheduled on Monday. She and her team will likely be tuning in to the event, as keyboard warriors on both sides of the political aisle will engage in a meme war on X during the interview.

VP Harris has yet to give a press interview since she was catapulted to the top of the Democratic ticket. The reason likely stems from her poor debating skills, hence why she cannot go off script of the real VP Harris will be revealed. She must have a teleprompter nearby to speak coherently.

We are watching a movie and the rerun at the same time!🤣 — Karli Bonne' 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 9, 2024

The interview with Musk and Trump, unscripted, is yet another sign legacy 'far left' corporate media is dying as the next-gen media rises from the ashes this election cycle. It's only a matter of time before presidential debates will be held on X.

The X owner has promised a “highly entertaining” conversation with the former US president

Former US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a free-flowing interview on Musk’s X platform on Monday. Three months out from the US presidential election, Trump’s campaign billed the talk as the “interview of the century.”

The “live conversation” with Trump will be “unscripted with no limits on subject matter,” Musk wrote on Sunday, adding it “should be highly entertaining” and encouraging users to post questions and comments.

Hours before the interview, Trump returned to X and posted a flurry of videos promoting his own campaign and attacking US vice president and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Trump was banned from X (then known as Twitter) in 2021 by the platform’s previous management, and since his reinstatement by Musk in 2022, had only shared a single post – a photo of his mugshot following his arrest in Georgia last year.

The interview has generated significant attention, particularly from opponents of Trump and Musk. In a letter to Musk earlier on Monday, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton warned that X could be investigated and fined if so-called “harmful content” is spread on the platform during the live-streamed conversation.

13 August 2024 02:40 GMT With the interview seemingly concluding, Musk explained to independent and undecided voters why he decided to endorse Trump. ”I’ve not been really political before…and it’s not like I;m some dyed in the wool long-term Republican,” he said, adding that he feels the upcoming election marks a “critical juncture for the country.” “A lot of people thought the Biden administration would be a moderate administration but it’s not, and I think we’re going to see an even further left administration with Kamala,” he continued. “We want to have a future that is prosperous. You are the path to prosperity, and Kamala is the opposite.” “That endorsement meant a lot to me,” Trump replied.

02:23 GMT “Biden actually did something that was impossible. Both sides hate him,” Trump said, referring to the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. “She’s going to be worse than him,” he continued, referring to Harris. “If you're a person who is very pro-Israel and you vote for her, you ought to have your head examined.” Harris has attempted to court the Democratic Party’s pro-Israel establishment wing and its pro-Palestine progressive wing, with mixed results. When one of her rallies was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters last week, Harris shushed the demonstrators, telling them “I am speaking now.”

02:18 GMT “Biden is close to vegetable stage, in my opinion,” Trump jeered, referring to photographs of the president taken in Delaware at the weekend. “He couldn’t even lift the chair. The chair is meant for children and old people. He couldn’t lift it.” Trump has repeatedly mocked Biden’s mental acuity, saying earlier in the interview that he had a "very low IQ 30 years ago," but now he "might not have IQ at all."

"Biden is close to vegetable stage in my opinion." -- Trump on Biden on the beach — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 13, 2024

02:04 GMT Musk’s first major difference with Trump is on the subject of climate change, with the Tesla CEO arguing that the US needs to “lean toward” sustainable energy without impeding on Americans’ living standards, and Trump arguing that fossil fuels are essential in manufacturing and charging electric cars. ”Even to create your electric car and create the electricity needed for the electric car, you know, fossil fuel is what really creates that at the generating plants … so you sort of can’t get away from it at this moment,” Trump declared. However, Trump and Musk both agreed that nuclear power is an “underrated” form of green energy.

01:48 GMT Trump has vowed to close the Department of Education if elected, and pass responsibility for education back to the states. The former president complained that despite spending more money per pupil than any other developed country, the US regularly appears at the bottom of most league tables for academic performance.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: We're ranked at the bottom of every list on educating our citizens — yet we spend more per pupil than any country in the world. MOVE EDUCATION BACK TO THE STATES! #TrumpOnX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

01:42 GMT Musk has called on Trump to set up a “government efficiency commission” to ensure that taxpayer money is better spent, offering to help out with such a commission. Trump replied that Musk would be ideal for such a role.

01:33 GMT Trump issued a grim pronouncement on Ukraine’s prospects of success against Russia, reminding listeners that Russia managed to defeat the might of Nazi Germany, while Ukraine has been reduced to “using young men and very old men to fight.” "You don’t read about how bloody Ukraine is. Just between the two armies you’ve lost half a million people... Ukraine now doesn’t have enough men," he said. "I could have stopped that... but we had a president saying stupid stuff, and this could end up in WWIII."

01:31 GMT Trump said that he watched Russia’s troop buildup on the Ukrainian border in 2022 and thought Putin was attempting to gain leverage with the US. “Then Biden started saying such stupid things,” like publicly declaring that Ukraine “can be a NATO country,” Trump continued. “He said things that were so stupid…that war had zero chance of happening if I were there.”

01:27 GMT Musk and Trump have turned to foreign relations, with Musk insisting that the US must have an “intimidating” president in order to deter “evil dictators” around the world. Trump took the opportunity to talk up his relationships with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump recalled his “little rocket man” dispute with Kim in 2017, laughing as he recalled how after lobbing insults at the North Korean leader, “all of a sudden I got a call from him… and we got along great.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "[Kim Jong Un] said he has a red button on his desk. I said I have a red button on my desk too but my red button is much bigger and my red button works!" #TrumpOnX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024