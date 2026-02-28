At about 1:00 AM eastern US Time today, 28 February 2026, Israel launched what it called a “pre-emptive attack” and the United States joined with “major combat operations” against Iran, launching hundreds of air strikes. Iran is responding, launching missiles at US military bases in multiple countries, including the US Navy Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain, shown above.

Middle East News Media Reported it first:

About a half hour later Thompson-REUTERS News Service also began reporting:

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to take cover during the strikes, but then said “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.” It was an extraordinary appeal that suggested the allies could be seeking to end of the country’s theocracy after decades of tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed that sweeping goal. “Our joint operation will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands,” Netanyahu said.

In a video posted on social media, Trump claimed Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the U.S.

The first strikes of the attack appeared to target the compound home to Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in downtown Tehran. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was there at the time. Smoke could be seen rising from the Iranian capital.

The attack quickly expanded beyond Iran. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it responded by launching a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel, where a nationwide warning was issued as the military said it bring down Iranian fire.

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel amid an Iranian ballistic missile attack — the second of the day.

The Israeli military says air defense systems are working to intercept the missiles.

Israelis who hear the sirens are told to go into safe rooms.

Below outlines the “War Powers Resolution” which ALLOWS what the President is now doing - but only allows it for 60 days:

-- Two Iranian Ballistic Missiles have struck the US Al-Udeid Airbase in Qatar where there are over 8,000 US soldiers.

-- Israeli defense minister warns of imminent drone and missile attack on Israel after launching ‘preemptive strike’ on Iran; Explosions reported in Tehran.

-- Israel declares a state of emergency across the country following its attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

-- Iran Parliament, presidential complex, and ministry of intelligence were reportedly hit and destroyed

-- Israeli airspace is now closed until 1000 UTC. Flights diverting from Tel Aviv and Amman due to closure.

-- US embassy in Qatar issues shelter in place advisory.

-- Dozens of airstrikes are now being carried out from bases in the region and one or more aircraft carriers.

-- Among the first 30 targets were the Iranian President’s residence and an Ministry of Intelligence The targets have been Iran’s political Leadership.

-- Israeli Citizens being instructed:

“Israel’s Minister of Defense:



Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic - Israel’s Minister of Defense Katz has declared a special and urgent emergency situation across all areas of the country*



The government of Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic *to eliminate threats against the country of Israel.*

As a result, a missile and drone attack against Israel and its civilian population is expected in the near future.



Therefore, and pursuant to his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Israel’s Minister of Defense Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special emergency situation will be imposed in the Home Front Command across the entire territory of the State of Israel.



You must follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in protected areas.

-- The U.S. Embassy in Jordan has ordered all personnel to shelter in place and recommends that all American citizens follow suit until further notice.

-- Qatar has issued an emergency closure of its airspace.

-- The UAE has temporarily and partially closed its airspace as a precaution, the state news agency reports.

-- Head of Iran Judiciary - Killed:

-- US Naval Support Base in Bahrain stuck by Iranian missile:

-- From Sources inside Iran, the following Iranian sites were struck by missiles:

Ministry of Intelligence

- Ministry of Defense

- Office of the Supreme Leader

- Atomic Energy Organization

- Parchin complex

Numerous US bases in numerous countries being targeted by Iran:



Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and UAE confirmed targeted.



-- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia targeted also.

Just too bad if it cost the world economy

