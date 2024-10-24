WATCH Trudeau to Face Consequences if He Doesn't Resign | Stand on Guard
Don't believe that playacting after the caucus meeting yesterday. The Liberal Party is not united and Trudeau's job is not safe. The dissident MPs are growing in number and are warning the PM that he has until Oct. 28 to decide whether to resign or face the consequences.
Has Justin Trudeau Stepped Into the Big One This Time? | David Krayden Reports on Redacted
READ The Post Millennial: Liberal MPs give Trudeau October 28 deadline to decide his future as party leader. At a caucus meeting Wednesday, dissident Liberal MPs had presented the Prime Minister with a petition asking him to resign as party leader and prime minister. It was signed by at least 24 members of the caucus.
