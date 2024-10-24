WATCH Trudeau to Face Consequences if He Doesn't Resign | Stand on Guard

Don't believe that playacting after the caucus meeting yesterday. The Liberal Party is not united and Trudeau's job is not safe. The dissident MPs are growing in number and are warning the PM that he has until Oct. 28 to decide whether to resign or face the consequences.

Has Justin Trudeau Stepped Into the Big One This Time? | David Krayden Reports on Redacted