GET READY FOR AGENTIVE AI THIS YEAR

The TruNews team reports from Barcelona, where AI is dominating the conversation—but not in the way telecom giants expected. Once promising flying taxis and smart cities by 2025, they’re now scrambling to stay relevant as AI threatens to make phones obsolete.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Erick Rodriguez. Airdate 3/5/25