Israeli nationals setting forest fires in Argentina to buy devastated land.
Troops threaten entire command chain: Trump is watching
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/troops-threaten-entire-command-chain
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.01.15 Thursday
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
11:30 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background while you multitasking things done in browser mail etc
No posts
Israeli nationals setting forest fires in Argentina to buy devastated land.
Troops threaten entire command chain: Trump is watching
https://open.substack.com/pub/seemorerocks/p/troops-threaten-entire-command-chain
ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.01.15 Thursday
https://substack.com/@seemorerocks
11:30 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background while you multitasking things done in browser mail etc