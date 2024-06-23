North Korea is now officially looking for a two-state solution for the 70 year old Korean conflict, and it is doing so by bringing in Russia as a stakeholder in the region, giving Moscow veto-power over military developments in the Far East. This is a huge step for North Koreans as it not only weakens its security dependence on China but opens a world of new possibilities for Pyongyang, reflected in all the economic agreements that are part and parcel of the new treaty.

Sputnik has translated the full text of the comprehensive agreement signed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during the state visit of the Russian president to North Korea.

The full translation of the DPRK-Russia Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership:

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, hereinafter referred to as the Parties,

based on common desire and commitment to preserve the historically formed traditions of Korean-Russian friendship and cooperation to build future-oriented interstate relations of a new era, thereby promoting the prosperity and well-being of the peoples of the two countries;

expressing confidence that the development of relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership of the Parties meets the fundamental interests of their peoples and contributes to ensuring peace, regional and global security and stability;

reaffirming their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as other generally recognized principles and norms of international law;

reaffirming the desire to protect international justice from hegemonic aspirations and attempts to impose a unipolar world order, to establish a multipolar international system based on good faith cooperation of states, mutual respect for interests, collective resolution of international problems, cultural and civilizational diversity, the supremacy of international law in international relations, and by joint efforts to counteract any challenges that threaten the existence of humanity;

seeking, through strengthening comradely and friendly bilateral ties, as well as expanding and strengthening cooperation in all areas, to bring North Korean-Russian relations to a sustainable level conducive to regional and international peace and prosperity, have agreed on the following:

Article 1

The Parties constantly support and develop, taking into account the legislation of their states and their international obligations, relations of comprehensive strategic partnership based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, equality and other principles of international law relating to friendly relations and cooperation between states.

Article 2

The Parties, through dialogue and negotiations, including at the highest level, will exchange views on issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda of mutual interest, and also strengthen joint coordination and interaction in international platforms.

In an effort to establish global strategic stability and a new fair and equitable international order, the Parties will maintain close communication with each other and strengthen tactical and strategic cooperation.

Article 3

The Parties shall cooperate with each other to ensure lasting regional and international peace and security.

In the event of an immediate threat of an act of armed aggression against one of the Parties, the Parties, at the request of one of the Parties, shall immediately use bilateral channels for consultations in order to coordinate their positions and agree on possible practical measures to assist each other to help eliminate the emerging threat.

Article 4

If one of the Parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state or several states and thus finds itself in a state of war, the other Party will immediately provide military and other assistance with all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with legislation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation.

In connection with the signing of the treaty with the DPRK, Putin drew attention to the statements of the United States and other NATO countries on the supply of high-precision weapons systems and aircraft for strikes against Russia.

Article 5

Each Party vows not to enter into agreements with third states directed against the sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, right to free choice and [right to free] development of political, social, economic and cultural systems and other key interests of the other Party, and not to take part in such actions.

The Parties do not allow third states to use their territory for the purpose of violating the sovereignty, security, or territorial integrity of the other Party.

Article 6

The parties support each other's peaceful policies and measures aimed at protecting their state sovereignty, ensuring their security and stability, defending their right to development, and also actively cooperating with each other in pursuing such policies aimed at establishing a fair multipolar new world order.

Article 7

Guided by the goals of maintaining international peace and security, the Parties will consult and cooperate with each other within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and its specialized agencies, on issues of global and regional development that directly or indirectly may pose a challenge to the common interests and security of the Parties.

The Parties shall cooperate and mutually support the membership of each Party in relevant international and regional organizations.

Article 8

The parties create mechanisms for joint activities to strengthen defense capabilities in the interests of preventing war and ensuring regional and international peace and security.

Vladimir Putin drove North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the destination point. Then they went for a walk in the park together.

Article 9

The parties will interact to jointly confront growing challenges and threats in areas of strategic importance, including food and energy security, information and communications technology (ICT) security, climate change, healthcare and supply chains.

Article 10

The parties will promote the expansion and development of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, scientific and technical fields.

The parties will make efforts to increase the volume of mutual trade, create favorable conditions for economic cooperation in customs, monetary and financial and other areas, and also encourage and protect mutual investments in accordance with the Agreement between the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Government of the Russian Federation on the promotion and mutual protection of investments of November 28, 1996.

The Parties will provide assistance to special/free economic zones of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation and organizations with their participation.

The Parties will develop exchanges and cooperation, and also actively encourage joint research in the field of science and technology, including such areas as space, biology, peaceful nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, information technology and others.

Article 11

The Parties will support the development of interregional and cross-border cooperation in areas of mutual interest, based on its special importance for expanding the entire range of bilateral relations.

The Parties will create favorable conditions for establishing direct connections between the regions of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, promote mutual awareness of their economic and investment potential, including through business missions, conferences, exhibitions, fairs and other joint interregional events.

Article 12

The Parties will strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of agriculture, education, healthcare, sports, culture, tourism and other areas, cooperate in the field of environmental protection, prevention and relief from natural disasters

Putin and Kim Jong-un lay flowers at monument in memory of Soviet soldiers who died during liberation of Korea from Japanese occupiers.

Article 13

The Parties will develop cooperation in matters of mutual recognition of standards, test reports and certificates of conformity, direct application of standards, exchange of experience and the latest achievements in the field of ensuring uniformity of measurements, training of experts and promoting the recognition of test results between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation.

Article 14

Each Party will protect the legal rights and interests of legal entities and citizens of the other Party located on its territory.

The Parties will cooperate on the provision of legal assistance in civil and criminal cases, the extradition and transfer of persons sentenced to imprisonment, as well as the implementation of agreements in the field of return of assets obtained by criminal means.

Article 15

The Parties will deepen contacts between the legislative, executive and law enforcement bodies of the two countries, exchanging experiences and opinions in the field of adoption and application of laws and on other issues of mutual interest.

Article 16

The Parties will oppose the use of unilateral coercive measures, including those of an extraterritorial nature, and consider their introduction illegal and contrary to the UN Charter and international law. The Parties will coordinate efforts and interact in order to support multilateral initiatives aimed at eliminating the practice of using such measures in international relations.

The Parties will guarantee the non-application of unilateral coercive measures aimed directly or indirectly at one of the Parties, individuals and legal entities of such Party or their property under the jurisdiction of such Party, goods, work, services, information, results of intellectual activity, including exclusive rights to them, originating from one Party, intended for the other Party.

The signed agreement between Russia and North Korea guarantees mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the participants, Putin said

The Parties shall refrain from joining unilateral enforcement measures or supporting such measures of any third party if such measures affect or are directed directly or indirectly at one of the Parties, individuals and legal entities of such Party or their property under the jurisdiction of such third party, goods originating from one Party, intended for the other Party, and (or) works, services, information, results of intellectual activity, including exclusive rights to them, provided by suppliers of the other Party.

If unilateral coercive measures are introduced against one of the Parties by any third party, the Parties shall make practical efforts to reduce the risks, eliminate or minimize the direct and indirect impact of such measures on mutual economic relations, individuals or legal entities of the Parties or their property located in the jurisdiction Parties, goods originating from one Party, intended for the other Party, and (or) works, services, information, results of intellectual activity, including exclusive rights to them provided by suppliers of the Parties.

The Parties shall also take steps to limit the dissemination of information that could be used by such third parties to impose and escalate such measures.

Putin marveled at how Pyongyang has been transformed over the past 24 years since his last visit.

Article 17

The Parties will cooperate in the fight against international terrorism and other challenges and threats, including extremism, transnational organized crime, human trafficking and hostage-taking, illegal migration, illicit financial flows, legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, terrorist financing and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, illegal actions that pose a threat to the safety of civil aviation and maritime navigation, illegal trafficking of goods, funds and monetary instruments, as well as illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, weapons, cultural and historical values.

Article 18

The Parties will interact in the field of international information security and strive to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including through the development of an appropriate regulatory framework and deepening interdepartmental dialogue.

The Parties will contribute to the formation of a system for ensuring international information security, including through the development of universal legally binding documents.

The Parties will advocate equal rights for states in managing the Internet information and telecommunications network, as well as against the malicious use of information and communication technologies (ICT) in order to discredit the dignity and reputation of sovereign states and encroach on their sovereign rights, and will consider unacceptable any attempts to limit the sovereign right to regulate and ensure security of the national segments of the global network.

The Parties will expand cooperation in the field of combating the use of ICTs for criminal purposes, including the exchange of information to prevent, detect, suppress and investigate crimes and other offenses related to the use of ICTs.

The Parties will coordinate actions and jointly promote initiatives within international organizations and other negotiation platforms, cooperate in the field of digital development, exchange information and create conditions for interaction between the competent authorities of the Parties.

‘In effect indefinitely’: What does Russia-North Korea strategic partnership deal focus on?



The Korean Central News Agency has published the full text of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement that was signed by Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin during the latter’s… pic.twitter.com/QVekjjNydz — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 20, 2024

Article 19

The Parties will cooperate in the field of printing and publishing activities.

The Parties will encourage the promotion of Korean and Russian literature in their states, promote the study of the Korean language in the Russian Federation and the Russian language in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and also promote mutual acquaintance and communication between the peoples of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation.

Article 20

The Parties will promote broad cooperation in the media sphere in order to increase the level of knowledge about the life of the peoples of the two countries, promote objective information about the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation and bilateral cooperation in the global media space, further create favorable conditions for interaction between national media, strengthen coordination in countering disinformation and aggressive information campaigns.

Article 21

The Parties will actively cooperate in order to conclude and subsequently implement sectoral agreements aimed at implementing this Agreement, as well as agreements in other areas not provided for by this Agreement.

🫡Putin's unsung hero in North Korea



He always appears when he is most needed, he stands tall in a moving convertible limousine with Putin and Jong Un. Thanks to him, the heads of states have no misunderstandings.



Watch our video about the unprecedented work of a Russian… pic.twitter.com/zMKlFDsh7e — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 19, 2024

Article 22

This Agreement is subject to ratification and enters into force on the date of exchange of instruments of ratification.

From the date of entry into force of this Agreement, the Treaty on Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation of February 9, 2000, shall cease.

Article 23

This Agreement is valid for an indefinite period.

If one of the Parties intends to terminate this Agreement, it must notify the other Party in writing. The Agreement is terminated one year from the date of receipt of written notice by the other Party.

Signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, in two copies, each in Korean and Russian, both texts being equally authentic.

Signed on behalf of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - Kim Jong Un