In the past I have rather aggressively rejected suggestions of using DMSO because I do not like comments pushing “magic cures” when they have no idea of my condition or the qualifications to discuss it.

However, in recent months I have seen its efficacy; it moved symptoms that have plagued me for 6 years or more.

When we had friends here I decided to take a break to give my body a chance to take a “break”.

What I got was what I can only describe as “galloping symptoms”.

I had a discussion that I leave here which persuaded me that I do, indeed, have Parkinson’s Disease, or something like it.

I came to me that the DMSO, while not so far making things better has kept the worst at bay.

I am reproducing some information on DMSO and MSM (which, I believe work synergistically).

DMSO

First, an item on DMSO from 60 Minutes in the 1970’s.

Here is a general article by Midwestern Doctor

Here, he expands the discussion into the brain and neurology

The extensive evidence behind DMSO’s ability to treat ‘incurable’ neurological diseases — and how to use it

A Midwestern Doctor

Apr 26, 2026

DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., improving circulation, reducing inflammation, protecting cells from a myriad of otherwise lethal stressors, and reviving dying cells).

These properties make DMSO uniquely suited to treat “incurable” neurological disorders, and in conjunction with forgotten research on the effects of microcirculatory impairments, reshape our understanding of the causes of neurological (and psychiatric) diseases.

DMSO has shown remarkable promise for cognitive impairment, brain fog, and memory loss from a wide range of causes (e.g., aging, vascular disease, anesthesia, post-COVID or pharmaceutical poisoning), along with improving sleep quality and dream vividness — often by resolving the pain, breathing difficulties, or neurological conditions (e.g., restless leg syndrome) that were preventing restorative sleep.

Extensive data supports DMSO’s use for the major neurodegenerative diseases — including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, ALS, Huntington’s, and multiple sclerosis — and protein misfolding diseases such as prion disorders and Niemann-Pick disease, where DMSO’s ability to act as a chemical chaperone (stabilizing proteins and dissolving toxic aggregates) and augment cranial drainage is particularly relevant.

Numerous psychiatric conditions (e.g., schizophrenia, depression, anxiety, and PTSD) have responded to DMSO, as have seizures and epilepsy, movement disorders, encephalitis, myasthenia gravis, and hydrocephalus.

DMSO has also produced striking developmental improvements in children with Down syndrome across multiple clinical studies, along with many other neurodevelopmental disorders.

This article will synopsize the extensive data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for CNS neurological diseases (approximately 2000 studies and 200 pertinent reader testimonials), share pertinent (non-DMSO) discoveries we’ve made about neurological diseases over the years, and then conclude with practical guidance on DMSO protocols and complementary approaches that also aid in the treatment of common neurological disorders.

In full

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

Much to my surprise, I found some interesting “official” information about MSM

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1567576922001229

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) is an organosulfur dietary supplement that crosses the blood-brain barrier and accumulates in human brain tissue and cerebrospinal fluid. While traditionally used for joint health, research highlights its presence in neurological evaluations and potential neuroprotective properties against oxidative stress and inflammation. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Clinical Significance in Brain Scans

Spectroscopy Peak: Ingesting MSM creates a distinct resonance peak at 3.15 ppm during brain proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS). [1, 2]

Diagnostic Confusion: Radiologists and neurologists must recognize this exogenous peak so they do not misinterpret the supplement as an endogenous pathological metabolite or pediatric metabolic disease. [1, 2]

Tissue Distribution: Studies show MSM distributes evenly across gray and white matter when consumed at normal dietary doses. [1]

Neuroprotective Research

Anti-inflammatory Effects: Preclinical animal studies indicate MSM may help reduce neuroinflammation by lowering pro-inflammatory cytokines and oxidative stress markers in the brain. [1, 2]

Injury Mitigation: Laboratory models show potential in mitigating brain injuries linked to toxins or alcohol-induced oxidative damage, though these effects are not yet proven in robust human clinical trials. [1, 2, 3]

Discussions on platforms like RTHM explore its theoretical utility for reducing systemic inflammation driving neurocognitive symptoms, but formal medical consensus lacks definitive endorsement. [1]

For further details, scientific studies on accumulation can be referenced via ScienceDirect and PubMed. [1, 2]