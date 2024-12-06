Sending you healing energy Robin. It’s certainly not easy to be dealing with this. Thank you for all the work that you do.

As an aside I have for 30 yrs occasionally get a pinched nerve in my back. I’ve always been and still am in excellent health apart from this which can flare up out of nowhere although I now finally realise there are warnings.

I recently had a flare up and I was astounded and disturbed by the attitude of the x4 ‘health’ providers (acupuncture, Osteo, Physio) I went to for help. I’ve been mocked, scolded, treated with indifference, talked over, bullied, harmed physically, made worse and told it was my fault, told that the latest approach to pain is that’s it’s in peoples heads (wtf??!) and generally treated with indifference and a near complete lack of empathy.

This is for something relatively minor (tho debilitating when it happens). I can’t begin to consider how it may be for people with ongoing issues.