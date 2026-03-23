Seemorerocks

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Callura Michael's avatar
Callura Michael
3m

Trump supports would believe it and want War if a false flag was initiated by the USA GOVERNMENT OR MOSSAD at a TRUMP RALLY in a RED STATE. The rest of AMERICA will know it’s BULLSHIT.

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Cal
2h

The deficit did not happen overnight.

We had Clinton, Obama & Biden. Also fixing Dem messes is expensive.

If Dems were American we would not have such severe deficits. And oh btw, Tariffs are supposed to bring in big bucks but guess who does’t want tariffs!!?? And why did taxpayers subsidize the green scam? Luckily that has been stopped Go back to sleep. Have pleasant dreams. Keep on fantasizing but stay out of the way of those fixing problems fantasizing caused. Go back to sleep.

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