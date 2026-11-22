TREASON: King Charles Just DESTROYED The Church of EnglandRobin WestenraNov 22, 20261031ShareI’m always a bit dubious about the accuracy of this channel.Answer: sometimes, yes; sometimes noUp to youEven if the above is a bit dodgy I think we can take this seriouslyTREASON: Charles Just DESTROYED The Church of England1031Share
same dubiousness here too, but I do listen and sometimes share too. Very courageous, even if hyped a bit...
Same, and yet it makes one question. Never warmed to King Charles...