In Pure Human, Gregg Braden takes us on a journey to the very edge of what it means to be alive in the 21st century. He explores the extraordinary discoveries of modern science—from the intimate architecture of our DNA to the hidden intelligence in our cells—and reveals how these discoveries intersect with the spiritual truths humanity has long known.

Braden warns that we are standing at a crossroads: one path leads toward transhumanism, genome editing, and the merging of our bodies with machines, a future where our humanity could be rewritten by technology.

The other path invites us to awaken to our inherent divinity, to honour the intelligence encoded in our bodies, and to remember that we already carry within us everything we need to thrive as pure human beings.

Across the book, he weaves stories of scientific breakthroughs, ethical dilemmas, and ancient wisdom, compelling us to ask the most profound question of our age: whose vision of progress will we follow, and what will it mean for the future of our species?

What follows is a summary from his book discovering transhumanism and its dangers to what makes us human (what he calls our divinity ).

Human or Hybrid? The Crossroads of Our Future

When the world was still grappling with lockdowns, the World Economic Forum unveiled The Great Reset—a plan to reengineer not just our systems, but the very essence of humanity. At first glance, it promised efficiency, infinite connection, and systems run by advanced AI. But if you look closer, you’ll see something far more unsettling: a vision of human beings merged into a digital network, where everything from your consumption habits to your emotional states is monitored, regulated, and optimised.

But what does it truly mean to remain human when the world seeks to “upgrade” us? What is lost when we surrender our sovereignty to a system that views us as software to be tweaked?

The Hackable Human

On the global stage, Yuval Noah Harari stated humankind is no longer sacred mystery but “hackable animals”—our biology, manageable like a machine. From that framework springs transhumanism: the promise of erasing our “flaws.” Too emotional? Let AI manage your mood. Mortality in the way? Fix it. Natural birth is inefficient? Let a robot carry the child.

This, Braden urges, is not progress. It’s a path toward surrender.

When Life Resists Technology

Dolly the sheep symbolized that moment—the illusion of mastery. Yet Dolly aged fast and died young. Why? Because DNA isn’t code alone—it’s an antenna tuned to something beyond the physical: morphic resonance, what Rupert Sheldrake described. You can copy structure, but not the living vibration that makes life conscious. That spark eludes all cloning.

If a sheep’s soul cannot be replicated, how can we entrust technology with the blueprint of humanity?

Rupert Shedrake and morphic resonance

Rupert Sheldrake’s idea of morphic resonance is one of his most controversial contributions to science.

In simple terms, he suggests that nature has a kind of memory. Instead of life being governed solely by fixed physical laws and genetic programming, Sheldrake proposes that organisms are also shaped by invisible “morphic fields.” These fields carry the memory of how similar forms behaved in the past, and each new instance draws on and contributes to this collective memory.

For example:

If a rat in one lab learns a new trick, rats in another part of the world might learn the same trick more quickly—even without direct contact—because they “tune into” the morphic field.

Crystals are said to form more easily once they’ve been made somewhere else before.

Human habits, instincts, and even social structures could be reinforced in the same way.

So rather than evolution being a purely random genetic process, Sheldrake suggests it’s also guided by resonance with past patterns. Each repetition strengthens the field, making it easier for the form or behavior to occur again.

This places memory and inheritance not just in DNA, but in a shared field of information across time and space—a direct challenge to mainstream biology.

Wombs, Robots, and the Reproductive Revolution

Now, technology is venturing into the sacred terrain of gestation itself. In China, researchers at Kaiwa Technology, led by Dr. Zhang Qifeng, have unveiled something that reads like a scene from sci-fi: a humanoid “pregnancy robot” with an artificial womb embedded in its abdomen. The fetus would gestate in synthetic amniotic fluid, fed by a hose mimicking an umbilical cord—a full-term pregnancy enacted inside a machine. The team predicts a prototype could arrive by 2026, priced under 100,000 yuan (around USD 13,900).

This isn’t a gimmick—it’s a serious push toward decoupling birth from the human body. For infertile couples, this may read as promise; for others, as a threat to the embodied experience of motherhood.

Meanwhile, artificial womb technology has been advancing in quieter realms:

In 2017, researchers in Philadelphia used a “biobag” to grow a lamb foetus, nurturing it through a critical period of development

In Europe, a team from Barcelona's BCNatal lab has sustained lambs in an artificial placenta-like system for up to twelve days and aims for human trials by 2027–2028

Across the globe, we’re witnessing the emergence of a new epoch—where not only will humans be engineered, but born inside machines. That raises profound questions about what we sacrifice when we detach reproduction from body, spirit, and tradition.

FROM DOLLY THE SHEEP TO HUMANOID ROBOT PREGNANCY

In 1996, the world gasped when Dolly the Sheep first opened her cloned eyes. A creature brought forth not by natural birth, but by the manipulation of cells in a laboratory. Dolly was not just a sheep; she was a signpost. A message to humanity that a forbidden door had cracked open. If one mammal could be cloned, why not another? And if an animal, why not a human child? The ethical debate began then—but many failed to see how quickly that door would swing wider.

Just over two decades later, in 2018, we learned the shocking news from China: the births of twin girls, Lulu and Nana. Their DNA had been edited using CRISPR technology at the embryonic stage, supposedly to make them resistant to HIV. The announcement shook the scientific world. What had once been whispered as science fiction was now fact. Scientists around the globe condemned the act—not simply for its recklessness, but because a line had been crossed. The twins were not merely human children. They were the first publicly known human beings whose genetic code had been deliberately rewritten before birth. An ancient covenant of life had been breached, and the world seemed strangely powerless to undo it.

This was not progress; it was eugenics reborn in digital clothing. The dream of engineering “better humans” had re-emerged, now cloaked in the language of health, safety, and innovation. Gregg Braden calls it plainly: using gene editing and chemical therapies to manage conception and births for predetermined traits is nothing less than the high-tech reincarnation of an old, dangerous philosophy. The philosophy of eugenics—once condemned for its abuses—has found new life in the transhumanist vision of the so-called Great Reset.

But the story does not end with edited DNA. In 2022, Chinese scientists announced another milestone: a robotic womb, capable of nurturing mouse embryos outside a mother’s body. While the technology has not yet scaled to humans, the direction is clear. The natural bond between mother and child, womb and embryo, is being reimagined as a technological process—efficient, controlled, and detached. The very mystery of life, once sheltered in the sacred privacy of the human body, now risks being outsourced to machines. What happens to human sovereignty when even gestation is handed over to a laboratory?

Gregg Braden warns us that younger generations may be especially vulnerable here. For them, technology is not a new tool but the air they breathe. They are told that salvation lies not in remembering our connection to the divine, but in trusting computers, AI, and biotech to redefine what it means to be human. Yet we must ask: whose idea of progress is this? Who benefits from a humanity engineered, edited, and gestated in machines?

The warnings are not new. Psychiatrist John Mack documented countless alien abduction accounts in which abductors warned humans of the dangers of merging too closely with machines, of surrendering our biology to artificial paths. David Grusch, and others who have come forward, echo that the very visitors we speculate about may have once lost what we still have: the organic, divine link within. That link, once severed, cannot be retrieved.

Science itself confirms this. Research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2021 (unsourced) showed how mRNA platforms could reprogram cells to produce substances like spike proteins long after initial exposure. The lesson is sobering: once we alter the human genome, once we interfere with the cellular machinery that has evolved in harmony with nature, the changes cannot be undone. What begins as an experiment cannot simply be reversed. This is the irreversible danger of transhumanism.

The facts are stark:

Without a course correction, we may be the last generation of Homo sapiens.

We have been cautioned—by advanced species, by future humans, by our own intuition—about transhumanist and hybrid technologies.

We now know, from the discoveries of modern biology, that the human body is more than accidental evolution: it is encoded with divinity, resilience, and connection to the greater whole.

And here, according to Gregg Brayden lies the good news. The very science used to justify transhumanism also reveals a deeper truth: that the human body is not broken, but brilliant; not obsolete, but sacred. We already possess the capacity for resilience, regeneration, and healing. We do not need to surrender our humanity to machines to find salvation.

Gregg Braden’s message is urgent yet hopeful. The womb robot, the cloned sheep, the edited twins—these are not progress. They are warnings. They show us how easily humanity can lose what makes us most human: our connection to the divine intelligence within. The choice before us is not whether we can become transhuman, but whether we will remember that we are already more than human. We are pure human—and that is enough.

Since writing the book the following developments have come to light:

In a quiet laboratory in China, scientists are rewriting the rules of life itself. A humanoid robot, complete with an artificial womb, is being developed to carry and nurture embryos outside a human body—a technological marvel that could, within a few years, allow children to be gestated entirely in machines. What was once the sacred and intimate mystery of birth is now being translated into code, wires, and synthetic fluids. This invention is not merely a scientific milestone; it is a warning, a glimpse of a future where human biology is no longer inviolate, and where the most fundamental experience of being human—birth—can be engineered, controlled, and outsourced.

Pregnancy Without Women: A Brave New World in the Making

The latest developments in artificial womb technology hint at a future straight out of dystopian fiction. Scientists in China are working toward humanoid robots capable of gestating embryos entirely outside a human body—making it possible, in theory, to have children without women. This is not merely a technical innovation; it is a profound social experiment that challenges the most basic aspects of human identity.

David Icke and other critics of transhumanism warn that this trajectory—including gene editing, artificial gestation, and the fluidity of gender—points toward a world with no gender, where biological distinctions are erased and reproduction is fully mechanized. The echoes of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World are unmistakable: procreation separated from intimacy, individuality subordinated to engineered outcomes, and the sacred act of birth reduced to a controlled process in a laboratory.

This technology forces us to confront deep questions: What is lost when human reproduction is outsourced to machines? What becomes of the mother-child bond, of identity, of gender itself? And perhaps most importantly, who decides the rules of this new reproductive reality—and whose version of progress are we willing to follow?

Aldous Huxley’s Prophecy: Brave New World and Our Future

When Aldous Huxley published Brave New World in 1932, many dismissed it as a dark satire. Yet nearly a century later, its pages read less like fiction and more like a script for unfolding reality.

In Huxley’s imagined World State, babies are not born but manufactured in hatcheries, “decanted” from industrial wombs. Mothers and fathers are obscenities—relics of a primitive age. Human beings are engineered before birth into castes—Alphas, Betas, Gammas, Deltas, Epsilons—each biologically programmed for their role in society. Choice is an illusion; biology is dictated by design.

1. The End of Natural Birth

In Huxley’s world, babies are no longer born but “decanted” from industrial hatcheries. Reproduction has been removed from women’s bodies and transferred into laboratories. Artificial womb research today, from the “robot womb” to animal experiments with ectogenesis, mirrors this vision—turning pregnancy into a technological process and sidelining the role of mothers.

2. Eugenics and Pre-Programming

The World State in Brave New World engineers children into castes before birth—Alphas, Betas, Gammas, Deltas, Epsilons—each with predetermined intelligence, abilities, and social roles. This maps directly onto CRISPR gene-editing and modern eugenics, where scientists now speak openly about eliminating “undesirable traits” or enhancing “desirable ones.” Huxley foresaw a society where biology is destiny, designed by committee.

3. The Abolition of Family

One of the most shocking ideas in the novel is that words like “mother” and “father” are obscene. The family unit is eliminated in favor of state-controlled reproduction. Today, discussions of pregnancy without women, combined with transhumanist dreams of erasing gender altogether, echo this erasure of familial and biological identity.

4. The Worship of Technology

Huxley described a society where science is the new religion. Progress is never questioned—only accelerated. Citizens are trained to trust the engineers and controllers without hesitation. The parallels with our present reliance on AI, biotechnology, and “the science” as ultimate authority are uncanny.

5. Pleasure as Control

In Brave New World, rebellion and existential pain are suppressed with soma, a drug that keeps people happy, distracted, and docile. Today, the equivalent might be seen in our technological sedation: constant digital stimulation, pharmaceutical management of mood, and promises that biotech will remove suffering—at the cost of true freedom.

The parallels to today are unmistakable. Research into artificial wombs threatens to sideline women’s role in reproduction. CRISPR and gene editing offer the tools to predetermine a child’s traits, resurrecting eugenics under a scientific banner. And the broader transhumanist movement, with its dream of erasing gender itself, echoes the erasure of family identity that Huxley envisioned.

Huxley also foresaw a society where technology becomes a new religion. Progress is worshipped, dissent is unthinkable, and pleasure is weaponized as control. In the novel, the drug soma ensures docile, compliant citizens. Today, our sedation takes the form of pharmaceutical dependency, digital distraction, and promises that biotech will eliminate pain and suffering—even if it means surrendering freedom.

Huxley’s warning is clear: the most dangerous dystopia is not one imposed by brute force, but one embraced willingly—sold as comfort, safety, and progress.

From Outrage to Acceptance: The Slippery Slope of Transhumanist Progress

When the Chinese scientist He Jiankui announced in 2018 that he had created the world’s first genetically edited babies—twin girls with altered CCR5 genes—the global response was one of shock and outrage. Governments condemned the experiment, scientists denounced it as reckless, and he was quickly silenced. Yet only a few years later, the outrage has faded, and the underlying technology—CRISPR gene editing—has not only survived but advanced.

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this trajectory. Emergency authorizations of mRNA technologies accustomed the public to a new relationship with biotechnology: genetic tools could be marketed as lifesaving, essential, even inevitable.

With each step, resistance softened.

Now, the conversation has shifted again. From the scandal of altered embryos, the horizon has moved toward artificial wombs and pregnancy without women. What was once unthinkable—gestation outside the human body—is being promoted as progress, liberation, even necessity.

This is the slope: from horror, to tolerance, to normalisation. Each crisis, each breakthrough, each promise of safety or convenience nudges humanity closer to accepting a transhumanist future that, only a short time ago, would have seemed a dystopian fantasy.

A New Face on an Old Idea

This isn’t just futuristic—it’s rooted in eugenic logic. Believing nature is flawed and worthy of correction echoes a dark history. But today, corrections look sleek and scientific: gene editing, AI selection, womb robots. Same impulse. New technology.

The Seduction of the Machine

For younger generations, steeped in digital life, this may all feel like evolution. Tech as salvation. But tech is a tool—not a replacement for what makes life meaningful. Braden warns that as technology claims our biology, we forget the sacred inheritance we carry.

Even alien abduction narratives, in Braden’s interpretation, may be symbolic—warnings that our essence is under threat. That what we have: empathy, creativity, divine connection—may be something others have lost.

Crossing the Point of No Return

The greatest danger is this is irreversible. Modify the human germline—revisions become permanent. Unlike software, there’s no rollback. New mRNA systems already persist in reprogramming cell behaviour. Imagine those stakes when applied to reproduction or cognition. Once passed down, we can’t take it back.

The Real Choice

Modern science equally reveals the wonder of humanity. We see patterns of healing, resonance, intuition, creative birth in every cell. DNA is not just code—but a bridge to consciousness. We are not accidental machines. We are pure human: mind, body, spirit entwined in ways no machine can replicate.

Conclusion: At the Crossroads

Gregg Braden’s message urges a path correction. Hold fast to our humanity. Otherwise, we may be the last generation of Homo sapiens—replaced not by evolution but by engineering. But with recognition of our inherent divinity, we carry everything we need for a future that is human, not hybrid.

ADDENDUM

In his book, Gregg Brayden has short paragraphs summarising his main point. I have reproduced them here

