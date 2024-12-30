This is how media reports it - always local and with zero context
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14233449/thick-fog-continues-uk-travel-flight-disruption.html
after heavy spraying of aerosols we have been experiencing thick morning fog and poor air quality in Southern California
Weeks of fog and clouds and rain without seeing the sun?
Try living in the Pacific Northwest area of the United States.
The vast majority of winters, more than sixty of them I have lived through in the region, the sun is rarely seen from the middle of October until April. It is non-stop rain and clouds and fog for six months out of every year. This is why when it IS actually sunny weather, the people go bananas and are happy for a while. So, just a few weeks where it is cloudy and foggy in UK and Florida, it won't last forever and need be thankful of what you do have.