Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreeGaza25's avatar
FreeGaza25
25mEdited

There go imperialism and the genocidal regime again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
27m

And so it begins, the end game I mean. Hope you weren't hoping on a quiet next 3 months.....until April expect more twists and turns. Probably beyond July to be fair.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture