The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has SHUT OFF the Internet in that entire country.

This is apparently being done in an effort to cut Iranians off from each other as political unrest, protests and violent riots spread throughout the country.

The shut down also prevents Iranian citizens from transmitting images and video to the outside world, showing the barbaric tactics being used by the government to put down the protests.

(HT REMARK: When a government has to resort to this, that government is no longer legitimate in the eyes of the governed. It must go.)

UPDATE 3:53 PM EST --

Landlines and mobile phones are all down throughout most of Iran right now. Not certain if this is because protesters or rioters have cut the lines or if the government has done this.

Iran seems to be in full political meltdown today. Hundreds-of-thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the Islamic Regime.

Police in some cities are siding with the protesters. In other cities, police have been put aside and Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) troops entered, using extreme force and even lethal force in an attempt to stop the uprising.

In the 47 years that the Islamic Mullah’s have controlled Iran, there has NEVER been this level of public uprising.

It appears to many (not all) observers, the entire Iranian government is being overthrown by its own people.

The Ayatollah Khamenei has allegedly instructed the IRGC: “End this rebellion now using any and all means necessary.”

The government of Iran has issued a series of NOTAMS (Notice To Air Men) closing airspace in almost the entire country.

It is not yet known if this is because of ongoing Civil unrest inside the country, or if Iran intends to pre-emptively strike against US and Israeli targets, using missiles to do so.

GRAHAM: US TO JOIN ISRAELI ATTACK! | REPORTS: IRAN INTERCEPTS ISRAELI DRONES

Trump says U.S. will strike Iran “very hard,” and make them “pay hell,” if they kill any protesters

Crowds chant “Long live the Shah” and “Death to the Dictator” during an anti-government demonstration tonight at Bagh Ferdows Square in the Northern Iranian city of Babol