The Dr. Steven Greer Podcast - Episode 1

Join Dr. Steven Greer for the launch of his exciting, new podcast series - exploring breaking news and topics on the UAP/NHI issue and his ongoing disclosure efforts.

This is from a few days ago

New UAP whistleblower describes 'egg-shaped' object; Trump pledges drone report | Reality Check

As President-elect Donald Trump pledges to release a report on drone activity, Mine Hill Mayor Sam Morris and UAP researchers John and Gerry Tedesco say they're continuing to see activity in New Jersey and New York, with few answers as to what is going on.

Then, an Air Force veteran and whistleblower sits down exclusively with Ross Coulthart to share what he says happened while he was part of a long-rumored UAP retrieval program, including the recovery of what he describes as an "egg-shaped" object, unlike any man-made craft he's ever seen.

NewsNation's Ross Coulthart will dig further into his claims, including never-before-seen video of an alleged craft recovery and secret meetings with officials on Capitol Hill, Saturday, January 18 at 8p/7C in, “Hunting UFOs: The Crash Retrieval Whistleblower.”

Additionally, Mr. Coulthart will conduct exclusive interviews with three additional military whistleblowers who discuss their knowledge of the program and personal experience working on similar operations with the whistleblower. In June 2023,

NewsNation was the first television network to present an interview with UFO whistleblower David Grusch. The account has led to multiple Congressional hearings and further reporting on the matter.