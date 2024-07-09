From RT

Some Democrats want the sitting US president to step aside for someone younger

US President Joe Biden is determined to stay in office for a full second term if reelected, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden did so poorly in the TV debate with Republican challenger Donald Trump two weeks ago that dozens of media outlets, prominent Democrats, and major party donors urged him to step aside. The 81-year-old has refused, insisting that he can beat Trump in November.

“Does President Biden commit to serving a full second term if reelected?” Jean-Pierre was asked during the White House briefing on Tuesday.

“Yes,” she replied.

Biden himself told MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Monday that he was “firmly committed” to winning a second term and that he was “not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, major donors to the Democrats have been discussing “elegant” ways for Biden to drop out of the race, according to the New York Times, while Nobel Prize winner and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman urged him to give way to Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Politico published a poll showing that Biden would lose the election to Trump, but Hillary Clinton might win. The pollster even said that a Clinton-Harris ticket would be the strongest against Trump, beating the Republican by three percentage points. Clinton has blamed everyone from the FBI to Russia for her loss to Trump in 2016.

Meanwhile, investigative journalist Alex Berenson discovered that a neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s Disease has visited the White House at least eight times since January, pointing to visitor logs as evidence.

Weighing in on the controversy, Trump speculated that Biden would withstand his party’s pressure to drop out.

“It looks to me like he may very well stay in,” Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night. “He’s got an ego and he doesn’t want to quit. This isn’t necessarily a very positive thing for our country, but I think he might very well stay in.”

Biden declined to run in 2016, after serving two terms as Barack Obama’s vice president. The Democrats settled on him in 2020 as the best choice to challenge Trump. In return, Biden agreed to make Harris his running mate and reportedly told people he would not run again in 2024.

Four sources told Politico in December 2019 that it was “virtually inconceivable” that Biden would run again at 82, while one prominent party strategist said it was “a bit crazy” for him to run at all.

From Axios

Andrew Solender

President Biden in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 7, 2024. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Just before House Democrats' Tuesday morning "come-to-Jesus" meeting on President Biden's path forward, a smaller group of swing-district Democrats held what sources described as a despondent gathering with "actual tears."

Why it matters: The bloc of battleground House Democrats is one of the last firm pockets of a rapidly disintegrating movement on Capitol Hill to get Biden off the ticket.

One shell-shocked lawmaker who was present at the meeting would offer only one word to characterize it: "Intense."

Another described the mood as "pretty much unanimous" that Biden has "got to step down," adding, "There were actual tears from people, and not for Biden."

Zoom out: Democrats' full caucus meeting was far less unanimous, with lawmakers both defending Biden and airing concerns about his ability to take on former President Trump, attendees told Axios.

One House Democrat who was in both meetings said: "Most of our caucus is still with him ... meaning he'll stay in. Which sucks for our country."

Going in and out of the meeting, several House Democrats who have previously raised concerns about Biden said they are now with him: "Whether or not I have concerns is besides the point. He is going to be our nominee, and we all have to support him," said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

State of play: Biden enjoyed his first sustained show of support on Capitol Hill on Monday, with dozens of House and Senate Democrats saying publicly they support him staying on the ticket.

On Monday evening, Biden joined a call with Congressional Black Caucus members, his strongest base of support on Capitol Hill, to cement their backing.

Late Monday night, a House Democrat who is deeply skeptical of Biden acknowledged to Axios that Democrats were "folding all over the place" and "becoming resigned to Biden holding all the cards here, and us having no real say in the matter."

"As someone who wanted the reckoning and is really disappointed that it's over, trust me: it's over," the lawmaker added.

Zoom in: Biden's letter to congressional Democrats on Monday morning stating firmly he is staying in the race and telling them to "end" discussion of him withdrawing appears to have galvanized lawmakers.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), one of a half-dozen House Democrats who have urged Biden to drop out, conceded to Axios: "He clearly did a preemptive effort to try to discourage any questions ... with his letter."

"I think there is a pretty strong consensus we need to close ranks," said Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), who has publicly raised grave concerns about Biden's political strength.

"When there's this kind of show of force, it's hard to imagine people are going to speak up against him," said one House Democrat.

Said another: "They've outflanked us."

The bottom line: After the full caucus meeting on Tuesday, the lawmaker who told Axios on Monday night that the revolt is "over" said the gathering only confirmed that view.

"There were no surprises there," the lawmaker said. From Glenn Greenwald Biden Cannot Be Forced Out of Race Democratically by Oligarchs Redacted - from yesterday Biden WILL drop out in days" Top Dems Confirm Overthrow Plan | Redacted with Clayton Morris From today BREAKING! Deep State Plan to REMOVE Biden Unfolds, Parkinson's COVER-UP | Redacted w Clayton Morris ​ LAWLESS: Chuck Schumer Announces Scheme to Strip President Trump of Court-Granted Immunity and Send Him to Jail A historic Supreme Court ruling is not stopping Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from trying to imprison President Trump. The Supreme Court last week ruled 6-3 along ideological lines in favor of Trump, asserting that presidents are immune from criminal liability involving official acts during their tenure. The garbage charges Smith has levied include spreading “claims” of election fraud and “attempting to obstruct the certification of the election results.” Schumer took to the Senate floor Monday to whine about the ruling. According to the Hill, he declared the Court was wrong to grant Trump “a breathtaking level of immunity.” “They incorrectly declared that former President Trump enjoys broad immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while in office. They incorrectly declared that all future presidents are entitled to a breathtaking level of immunity so long as their conduct is ostensibly carried out in their official capacity as president,” Schumer complained. Schumer went on to say the court majority had “effectively placed a crown on Donald Trump’s head,” “putting him above the law” and making him “in many ways untouchable.” Schumer then announced he had something to ensure that Trump could still be prosecuted effectively despite the Court ruling. He said he would be working with his fellow Democrats to classify Trump’s acts after the 2020 election as unofficial ones not subject to immunity, thereby removing court-granted immunity. If implemented into law, this would be a huge lifeline for the Biden regime as it tries to remove the presidential frontrunner from the field.

SCHUMER: I will work with my colleagues on legislation classifying Trump’s election subversion acts as unofficial acts not subject to immunity. We’re doing this because we believe that in America no president should be free to overturn an election against the will of the people, no matter what the conservative justices may believe.”

As we work on this important matter, we will also continue to develop other proposals to reassert Congress’s Article One authority to rein in the abuse of our federal judiciary.

Mike McCormick, a former White House stenographer who worked with Joe Biden, claimed during an interview with Alex Jones that Biden used potential damaging information to manipulate Barack Obama.

McCormick alleges that Biden threatened to expose Obama’s supposed homosexual affairs unless certain conditions were met, wielding this information as a tool for political leverage.

Mike McCormick is a former White House stenographer who worked closely with Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President. In this role, McCormick was responsible for accurately transcribing speeches, meetings, and other communications involving Biden and other governmental officials.

His firsthand experience provided him with an intimate perspective on the operations and inner workings of the Obama regime.

He wrote a book titled “The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden,” an eyewitness account of six years as Joe Biden’s White House stenographer.

According to his book:

McCormick, who made national news in April 2023 by revealing he submitted evidence to the FBI that would impeach Joe Biden, confirms that he was interviewed extensively about his knowledge of Biden’s corruption and evil by investigators from the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee.

McCormick courageously identifies US government officials who assisted Joe Biden in his evil schemes, including then president Barack Obama. And McCormick names the journalists who continue to cover for the Obama–Biden corruption. Despite all the evidence, he has not yet been asked to testify under oath about what he saw. That’s why he’s written this book.

During the interview with Alex Jones, McCormick claimed Biden discovered potentially scandalous information about Obama’s private life early in their partnership and used it to ensure his place as a close and indispensable advisor.

Alex Jones: So finishing up with this area, you’ve been inside, worked for Trump, worked for Biden. You’ve been in the middle of it while you’re there with the world leaders, creating a record of it. We’re talking about a fly on the wall. What does the Democrat establishment do?

Because I’ve always thought and seen that Obama had a lot of control of Biden. But I agree, he’s shifting more towards Hillary. Do you think Obama was really the power behind it, or was that made up? Or has it always just been Biden in control?

Mike McCormick: I think people talk about Obama being the puppet master and Biden being the puppet. I think it was the other way around. I think Obama made his mark in the Democratic circles in 2004 with a big speech at the Democratic Convention. Joe Biden at that time knew he wanted to run in 2008. So he marked this guy. He probably had his operatives go look into his background.

In 2006, when Obama makes it through and gets him in the Senate, Biden tucked him right under his wing. He was the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. He tucked him right under his wing and put him on the Foreign Relations Committee so he could get some foreign policy experience. Probably Biden at that time thought he would be the presidential candidate and have Obama as his vice president.

Well, Obama flipped the script on him. But Biden may have known something about Obama, something out of his personal life that Obama had to hide. He makes Biden his vice president. Biden always had this saying about Obama that he told him, “I want to be the last guy in the room after everybody leaves when there’s a big deal to be done.”