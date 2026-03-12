New Zealand officials have announced they are considering invoking emergency powers dating back to the late 1970s that could limit how often motorists are allowed to drive if global fuel supplies tighten.

The war in the Middle East has immediately sent a shockwave throughout global markets, even in some of the most far-flung nations on the planet. Australia has already eased its stringent standards in the face of looming shortages, meaning higher sulphur content fuel will be used for at least two months.

Now, our close neighbour, New Zealand, is considering something even more controversial.

On Thursday, finance minister Nicola Willis revealed government officials had reviewed legislation first introduced after the Iranian revolution in 1979, when global oil markets were severely disrupted.

Under those laws, car owners had to nominate one day per week when they would not use their vehicle and faced hefty fines if caught driving

Radio New Zealand

Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

The government is being asked to let the public sector work from home where possible in the face of rising fuel prices - and some private employers are considering what support could be offered.

Petrol prices have increased rapidly in recent weeks as war in the Middle East put pressure on oil supplies.

Some countries, such as Vietnam and Thailand, have urged people to work from home to save fuel.

Public Sector Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said the New Zealand government should do the same.

“We’re calling on the New Zealand government to take note of these overseas examples and also encourage public sector workers in New Zealand to work from home,” Fitzsimons said.

“Working from home in this environment has lots of benefits. It will reduce the demand on fuel. It will mean more workers are able to get by and don’t suffer the shock of increased petrol prices.”

She said with 91 hitting $3 a litre in some places, many people were struggling to get by.

“Government could easily indicate to the public sector that more workers should work from home and it would overnight have a difference for those people,” Fitzsimons said.

In the private sector, ANZ said its flexible work policy offered options for employees, giving the majority the ability to work remotely up to 50 percent of their time.

“We understand flexibility doesn’t mean the same thing for everyone and flexible arrangements will vary depending on the employee’s role, what part of the business they work in, where they are, personal circumstances, and available technology,” a spokesperson said.

“ANZ staff who need extra assistance can talk to their manager about short-term support options which may be available to them.”

Woolworths said it was monitoring the situation but operating as usual at this stage.

Fonterra said it offered flexible working arrangements for office-based roles and encouraged employees to have an open discussion with their manager about their situation if required.

Employers and Manufacturers Association head of advocacy Alan McDonald said it was likely to be considered by more employers if prices rose significantly further, or the situation continued for longer.

Employment lawyers said even those whose employers were not openly offering work from home solutions could request it, if they were feeling budget pressure.

“You can always ask,” said Alastair Espie, at Duncan Cotterill. “The question is whether they have to say yes and the starting point will be they probably don’t necessarily have to.

“If your contract says your place of work is the employer’s premises or offices or site or whatever, then any deviation from that would need to be by agreement.

“If the employer says no, you can look at making say a formal flexible working request. But that’s a sort of a longer process and it’s not necessarily just going to solve it on a day-to-day basis in the short term.”

Alison Maelzer, a partner at Hesketh Henry, said a formal flexible working application was a more structured way of making a request, and there was a framework within which an employer must consider it.

“Many employers and employees will prefer to have a more informal conversation, at least in the first instance. Obviously, working from home will not be possible for all employees, in all roles. However, where a request can be accommodated, this may help employers with retention, employee engagement, and productivity.”

Malaysian media

DISTURBING: Governments across the world are suddenly reviving policies that look eerily familiar: remote work mandates, travel discouragement, and fuel rationing all triggered by a rapidly escalating global energy crisis.



Wartime lockdowns next?

A massive new power user could put extra pressure on the South Island’s electricity system.

Datagrid has just received resource consent for a $3 billion, 78 thousand square metre data centre north of Invercargill.

About 1,200 jobs will work on the construction and about 50 people will staff the facility.

It will be the second-largest power user in the country behind the nearby Tiwai Aluminium Smelter.

Auckland University computer science lecturer Ulrich Speidel told Mike Hosking it’s going to shift the power balance in the South Island quite a bit.

He says in terms of power use, that’s about 70% of what Christchurch consumes, and you can’t just add major power users without eventually running into generation limits.

From Radio NZ

The Marsden Point refinery Photo: LDR / Northern Advocate / Michael Cunningham

A former refinery manager at Marsden Point says the country has aligned itself with “MAGA US States” in its pursuit of fossil fuels and rejection of renewable energy sources.

David Keat told Morning Report the hydrocarbons supply chain was particularly vulnerable to geopolitical upheaval, and New Zealand was the last cab off the rank.

“We know that something could blow up in the South China Sea, who knows what [US President] Donald Trump might do next and so on,” he said.

“So those risks come along fairly regularly. When I used to run things ... we used to expect something once a decade, you can never predict it.”

Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

He said the country needed to be insulated against such global energy shocks.

Brent crude oil is currently trading at just under $US100 (NZ$170) a barrel, leading to sharp price rises at the country’s pumps.

“If I was running New Zealand we should use this as the impetus to move us to energy self-sufficiency.”

Keat said that had two components; 100 percent renewable electricity generation and slowly electrifying the transport fleet.

“Most other countries in the world outside MAGA US states and New Zealand are doing that now, at pace. For some reason, New Zealand ‘s going down the 1980s’ path.”

For example, he said South Australia was on track to hit its target of 100 percent renewable electricity generation by 2027.

“As a result their electricity prices have reduced by about 30 percent. Of course we’re looking to go the other way with LNG.”

The Middle East conflict pushing up prices at the pump has sparked bickering between Coalition partners over the refinery’s closure.

Keat said the shut down was a commercial decision based on the company’s bottom-line and not in the interest of New Zealand.

“I would argue if you had your eye on the strategic value of that asset, [it] definitely shouldn’t have been allowed to sell.”

He said the refinery’s closure slashed the country’s options from several sources of crude oil that could be refined, to just a couple of already-refined options.

Keat maintained the current global energy shock should be viewed as a strategic gift by the government.

During debate over the refinery closure this week New Zealand First MP Shane Jones said Labour was at fault because it was wrong to allow the oil refinery to close.

Labour’s leader Chris Hipkins said Jones was being dishonest.

The closure of Marsden Point as a refinery in April 2022 was a business decision, made by its private owners, he said.

ACT Party leader David Seymour is also at odds with his coalition colleague.

He said the cost of refining oil at Marsden Point was more expensive than elsewhere, and the decision to close was a business one.

Keeping the refinery open would have meant hiking fuel tax, with little to no improvement in security of supply, he said.

It came after government ministers met on Wednesday night to discuss the country’s fuel security as the ongoing war in Iran puts pressure on supply.

Currently the country has about 52 days worth of fuel supply either in country or en route.