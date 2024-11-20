The United States, Spain, Italy, and Greece have closed and evacuated their Embassies in Kiev, Ukraine, fearing a probable Russian nuclear missile launch.

Ukrainian Intelligence reports that Russian forces are preparing to launch the RS-26 missile from Kapustin Yar (Astrakhan region), possibly targeting Kiev.

Here are the missile's capabilities:

Range: Up to 6,000 km.

Accuracy: 150 meters.

Starting Weight: 50 tons.

Warhead Weight: 1.2 tons.

This development underscores the escalating tensions and the potential for serious global consequences.

If reports are correct, the Russian missile attack will come from Kapustin Yar against Kiev and against Lviv, wiping out both cities:

Ukrainian surveillance resources are also starting to raise concerns, claiming that the Russian Air Force has massed a large number of Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers near the border.

It is being said that Russia is doing this because of successes the Ukraine military has had over the past 24 hours, using west-supplied missiles against Russian military bases inside Russia.

All this trouble because US and NATO military "experts" listen to their own echo chamber instead of seeing reality. The reality is simple: Russia cannot and will not allow Ukraine to join NATO, or place NATO troops or missiles on Ukraine territory.

Unless Russia stops the expansion of NATO right now - while it still can - NATO will completely encircle Russia, allowing it to decapitate Russia, take all its land, and break the country up.

The Russians simply have no choice but to do what they're doing with Ukraine. If Russia waited, and did not move to stop Ukraine joining NATO, there would be no hope of Russia being able to survive in the future.

So Russia has chosen to fight it out now, before they become encircled, as an act of Russian self-defense from NATO.

Russia's truck-mounted Intercontinental Nuclear Missile Trucks are now deploying out into the field.

Russian Strategic Missile Forces "Invisible Retaliation Systems" on Duty.

Russia's Strategic Missile Forces are deploying advanced missile systems deep in the taiga.

These stealthy systems are said to be undetectable and capable of launching retaliatory strikes to any point on the globe within minutes.

A show of power from the Russian military.

Michael Yon

Update(1227ET): More details have emerged of Wednesday's Storm Shadow missile attack from Ukraine on Russia. This marks the first authorized known use of the long-range weapon in a cross-border attack. Previously the British government restricted use to within the Ukrainian battlespace, in the Donbass for example.

Russian war correspondents have confirmed that "A missile’s flight was heard over Kursk. There’s information about a Storm Shadow attack near Rylsk." While the extent of damage or precise targets is unclear, sources on the ground say that up to a dozen Storm Shadows were fired:

Rylsk’s territorial defense forces claimed that 12 Storm Shadow missiles were launched at around 2:50 p.m. Bloomberg, citing an anonymous Western official, also reported that Ukraine had fired Storm Shadow missiles on targets in Russia.

Kursk regional Governor Alexei Smirnov announced that two inbound missiles were intercepted by anti-air defenses, but did not specify whether they were the UK-supplied missiles.

In a first official acknowledgement and strong hint, Yuriy Ignat, a Ukrainian air force official, wrote on Facebook that "there was a ‘strong storm’ in Kursk region" - according to FT. One of the aims of the US and UK escalating like this appears to be sending a 'strong message' to North Korea as it's deployed thousands of troops to assist Russian forces.

BREAKING:



Reports of Ukraine firing up to 12 British Stormshadow missiles against Russian and North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia.



After y-day’s strike with US-donated ATACMS, British long-range cruise missiles are now also hitting Russian territory



It remains undisclosed how many Storm Shadows Britain has given Ukraine over the course of the war, or how many Kiev still has in its stocks. The Ron Paul Institute's Daniel McAdams has reacted like most normal and concerned Americans: "The UK is bombing Russia. What could go wrong?"

Ukraine’s armed forces fired British cruise missiles at military targets inside Russia for the first time, a Western official familiar with the matter said.

As Bloomberg reports, the strikes using Storm Shadow missiles were approved in response to Russia deploying North Korean troops in its war against Ukraine, a move by Moscow that the UK government considered to be an escalation of the conflict, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Telegraph reports that residents in the village of Marino, Kursk, found fragments from a Storm Shadow missile on Wednesday.

As a reminder, Storm Shadow missiles have been used by Ukraine inside its own territory for some time but Kiev now appears to have been given permission to strike targets inside Russia.

The missiles carry a bunker-busting warhead, and flies low and fast to evade air defenses.

British Storm Shadow missiles have a range of 150 miles.

The reaction across markets is less notable than yesterday's with stocks seeing the biggest impact (lower)...

Russia's Dmitry Medvedev issues statement after Ukraine fired US and UK supplied missiles into Russia.

"Russia's new nuclear doctrine means NATO missiles fired against our country could be deemed an attack by the bloc on Russia. Russia could retaliate with WMD against Kiev and key NATO facilities, wherever they're located. That means World War III."

Washington appears fully aware it has poked the Russian bear, after President Biden greenlighted Ukraine striking Russian territory with long-range missiles.

US officials have warned Wednesday that "potential significant air attack" on Kiev is likely coming, and have announced the closure of the US Embassy in the capital "out of an abundance of caution". This follows immediately on the heels of Ukrainian forces having struck an arms depot inside Russia with U.S.-supplied weapons, specifically the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), on Tuesday.

"Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," a new alert on the embassy website said. "The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

Embassy diplomats and all staff are being asked to observe the following precautions:

Monitor local media for updates

Identify shelter locations in advance of any air alert

Immediately take shelter if an air alert is announced

Follow the directions of Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency

The embassy closure is also happening the day after Putin signed a decree which updates and expands Russia's nuclear doctrine, which effectively lowers the threshold for nuclear weapons use. "As we said earlier this month, we were not surprised by Russia’s announcement that it would update its nuclear doctrine; Russia had been signaling its intent to update its doctrine for several weeks," the White House National Security Council responded in a statement.

Other Western embassies have also shuttered their operations amid air raid warnings in Kiev and other regions, including Italy, Spain, and Greece.

Al Jazeera notes that "Germany’s embassy in Kyiv remains open in a limited capacity and can still be contacted by German nationals who are in the country, a German Foreign Ministry official has said."

"We are in constant contact with our colleagues on the ground so that we can take appropriate measures if the situation changes," the official said.

Ukraine's military has since said that warnings of a large-scale missile attack from Moscow forces are likely a “psychological operation” carried out by Russia, precisely in order to instill fear and cause further embassy closures. According to the military statement:

It said Russia is conducting a “psychological attack against Ukraine”, warning of fake messages circulating on social media on alleged increased missile threats that it said were part of a “psychological operation”.

With merely two months to go until Trump is sworn into office, many Republicans have blasted the Biden administration and his national security officials for risking World War 3, and at least assuring major escalation, by at the last minute greenlighting long-range strikes on Russia--even knowing full well the Trump administration plans to pursue peace negotiations.

US President Joe Biden has agreed to give Ukraine anti-personnel land mines, a US defence official told the BBC, a move seen as an attempt to slow Russian troops who have been steadily advancing in Ukraine's east in recent months.

The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said such mines would be delivered soon and Washington expected that they would be used on Ukraine's territory.

Ukraine was also committed to not using the mines in densely-populated areas, the official said.

Sir Keir Starmer was midway across the Atlantic en route to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro when some unexpected news broke.

Reports in the US revealed that Joe Biden, the outgoing president, had authorized the use of long-range ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia.

The prime minister and his most senior aides, gathered at the front of the aircraft, were already aware of Biden’s decision, which had been taken three days earlier — but they were not prepared for the news to leak so soon.

❗Ukraine blames the West for embassy closures — AFP

Ukraine claims Western allies fueled the flames that shutdown embassies in Kiev by citing the warning of a “massive air attack” on the capital.

The threat comes as Ukraine forces have fired US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territories. US led the wave of closures saying they received “specific information of a potential significant air attack”.

Kiev claims the "information" the US is spreading is just a "psychological operation" created by Moscow.

So, now everyone is against Ukraine?? Even the US...

Determined to leave an even bloodier legacy, President Biden has violated his own policy and approved the shipment of antipersonnel mines to Ukraine, two US officials have told the Washington Post. The move -- which threatens to cause civilian injuries and deaths even after the war ends -- comes in the face of months of Russian battlefield success in which its army has posted the fastest pace of territorial gains since 2022.

The land-mine approval is Biden's second intensification of US military support in just the last few days: Acting very much like a man whose life in politics and life on Earth are both rapidly nearing their ends, Biden over the weekend approved Ukraine's use of long-range, US-supplied, ATACMS missiles against targets deep inside Russia. Brushing aside concerns that such an escalation would nudge the world's foremost nuclear powers closer to World War III, Ukraine wasted no time flexing its new freedom, striking a Russian military facility near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region -- about 71 miles from the Ukraine border.

In 2022, Biden restored an Obama-era policy that bars America's provision of antipersonnel mines anywhere other than the Korean Peninsula. Biden had condemned then-President Trump as being "reckless" in nixing Obama's policy, saying "It will put more civilians at risk of being injured by unexploded mines, and is unnecessary from a military perspective.”

Now, however, Biden has thrown that sentiment out the window. While the 164-nation Ottawa Convention bans both the use and transfer of anti-personnel mines, neither the United States nor Russia is a signatory. However, Ukraine is.

As has been the case with various other types of weapons systems, the Biden-Harris administration had for years refused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's pleas for anti-personnel mines -- only for Biden to now cave just two months before he turns the Oval Office over to Trump, who's promised a swift, negotiated end to the war that has raged since Russia's February 2022 invasion in support of separatists in Ukraine's eastern regions.

One of the officials who spoke to the Post acknowledged that Biden's policy change reflected the Ukrainian army's relentless loss of territory:

“Russia is attacking Ukrainian lines in the east with waves of troops, regardless of the casualties that they’re suffering. So the Ukrainians are obviously taking losses, and more towns and cities are at risk of falling. These mines were made specifically to combat exactly this.”

Ukraine is already among the world's most-mined countries: According to Human Rights Watch, mines cover about 30% of its territory, an expanse about as large as Florida. As of last February, 1,000 civilian deaths were attributed to land mines -- however, most of these deadly incidents involved anti-vehicle mines. Both Russia and Ukraine have liberally deployed anti-personnel mines, and Human Rights Watch had condemned Ukraine for using rocket-deployed anti-personnel mines, which litter a territory with small explosive devices which often come in colors that could invite the curiosity of children.

Anti-personnel mines are reviled because of their inability to distinguish between combatants and innocents. Organizations that oppose their use were quick to condemn Biden's decision. “It’s a shocking and devastating development,” Mary Wareham, deputy director of the crisis, conflict and arms division at Human Rights Watch, told the Post.

Seeking to allay concerns about anti-personnel mines' notorious record for causing civilian casualties, one of the US officials described the mines in question as being "non-persistent" -- that is, they self-destruct or run out of battery power in a way that supposedly renders them harmless. Civilians better cross their fingers and hope they're not around when these mines randomly blow up or are made to explode in some other unintended fashion -- perhaps as an ex-president Biden is simultaneously sunning on a Delaware beach.

Tucker Carlson says Biden put the lives of Americans in jeopardy by giving Kiev the ATACMS green light

Tucker: “A lame duck president just started a hot war with the world’s most dangerous country. All of us are very close to being killed.”

“The prayers of good people got Donald Trump elected two weeks ago. War with Russia and Iran are the counterattack,” he posted on X.

Times up for Zelensky?

Have a look at two cartoons from The Times drawn by the same artist, about two years apart.

Remember when satire had to be insightful in order to be published?

Despite it all…

RUSSIA STARTS BUILDING NUCLEAR-RESISTANT SHELTERS

Russia has started mass-producing KUB-M mobile bomb shelters, designed to protect against nuclear shockwaves, radiation, and conventional threats for up to 48 hours.

These shelters, which house 54 people and resemble reinforced shipping containers, are being touted as essential for citizen safety amid rising tensions.

This comes as Russia revises its nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for nuclear use.

Under the new policy, Moscow reserves the right to respond with nuclear weapons to conventional attacks that threaten its sovereignty, especially those involving nuclear-backed adversaries.

The decision was made after the U.S. had greenlit Ukraine's use of long-range missiles, enabling strikes deeper into Russian territory. Source: Reuters, NY Post

As of 11:12 PM eastern Standard Time on 19 November 2024 here in the USA, reports are now coming in saying the Russian Federation has evacuated its political officials to nuclear bunkers in the Ural Mountains.

It was reported by me in coverage yesterday that Russian President Putin had boarded an aircraft in Moscow at about 3:30 AM Moscow Time Sunday-into-Monday, and was flown to the Ural Mountains.

That report also revealed that high ranking Russian military officers - and their wives - were in the process of boarding planes or already flying out to the Ural Mountains just an hour or two after President Putin.

All this activity within Russia began as soon as word came out the US President Joseph Biden, who occupies the Office of President of the United States by virtue of Election Ballot FRAUD in the 2020 election, granted permission to Ukraine to use American-supplied, long-range missiles, to strike deep interior Russia.

Since at least September, the Russian government, up to and including its President, Vladimir Putin, have made clear to the world that western long-range missiles require satellites to guide them to target. Ukraine has no satellites.

In order for those western-supplied missiles to be fired by Ukraine, those missiles must get active guidance to target by US/European/NATO satellites. That active-guidance makes the US, European Union and NATO active combatants against the Russian Federation.

Russia over the past three weeks has repeatedly and publicly warned that if such western missiles were used against Russia, the response would be "imminent and devastating to the West."

Last night, Ukraine fired US-supplied ATACMS missiles into Bryansk, Russia.

So the threshold seems to have been crossed and now, Russia seems to be readying itself to respond. The fact that the Russian President, Russian military officers, and now the Political members of the State Duma and the Federation Council, the two houses of Russia's Parliament, have also been evacuated to nuclear bunkers, seems to indicate what Russia intends to do: Fire nuclear weapons.

Below is a direct link to a PDF file which is a "sanitized" Classified CIA Report from about 1978, outlining the massive underground city we detected being built beneath the Ural Mountains, the highest mountains in all of Russia. This city, believed to be over five square miles in size, and ALL underground, is Russia's "Doomsday Bunker."

Link to declassified CIA Report HERE

The USA has no supplied shelters at all for our civilian population.

Watch this 11 minute video made last year about the underground Yamantau bunkers:

Russia intends on achieving its goals, but nevertheless remains open to dialogue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said

Any proposals involving the freezing of the Ukraine conflict are unacceptable to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

He was responding to an article published by Reuters, which discussed options for ending the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. The outlet suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was open to negotiating a ceasefire with incoming US President Donald Trump, and that Moscow and Kiev could soon negotiate a freezing of the conflict, as well as the establishment of a demilitarized zone and some sort of exchange of territories, namely the Kursk and Kharkov Regions.

While Putin has repeatedly stated that Moscow was open to talks and negotiations, Peskov noted that he has also insisted that “any option of freezing this conflict will not work for us,” and said “it is important for us to achieve our goals, which are well known to everyone.”

Moscow has stated that its main goals include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as ensuring that Kiev legally commits to neutrality and abandons its hopes of joining NATO.

Earlier this week, the Kremlin spokesman recalled that Putin had also outlined conditions for ending the hostilities on numerous occasions, and that these steps are “what needs to be done to stop the fighting.”

In June, Putin set out a list of conditions for the immediate commencement of negotiations with Kiev, which included the complete removal of Ukrainian troops from all Russian territories, particularly the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

Last week, during his first direct phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in two years, Putin also reiterated that Moscow remained open to finding a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict, and said it was Kiev that was refusing to negotiate.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president also emphasized that the crisis was the “direct result of NATO’s long-standing aggressive policy aimed at creating an anti-Russian bridgehead on Ukrainian territory, while ignoring our country’s interests in the field of security and trampling on the rights of Russian-speaking residents.”

During the call, Putin emphasized that any potential settlement between Moscow and Kiev would inevitably have to take into account Russia’s security interests, recognize the new territorial realities, and “eliminate the root cause of the conflict.”

❗French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot demands not to take Russia's nuclear threats seriously and continue to strike

"This is all nuclear rhetoric that Vladimir Putin has been waving around for the past 2.5 years to cause concern. And it's not entirely unexpected, since he already announced a change in doctrine a few weeks ago. So let's not be scared."

Dad’s Army

