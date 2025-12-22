From Hal Turner

Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army urgently contacted the commander of the U.S. Central Command a few hours ago, warning about suspicious Iranian movements and requesting full readiness of U.S. forces in the Middle East to counter a possible Iranian attack.

Israel is preparing an intelligence dossier to convince Trump to shift focus on Iran again.

After news came out in Tel Aviv revealing Israel is planning to resume what started as “the 12 day war” - Iran began moving military assets in ways that have startled Israel. The Israelis are now claiming THEY believe Iran is prepping to make a pre-emptive attack upon Israel, to thwart another Israeli attack upon Iran.

Yesterday, it was leaked that President Trump WILL NOT approve another Israeli attack against Iran, but it now appears the Israelis intend to do exactly that.

While the first time was blamed on the “Iranian nuclear (weapons) program” this latest situation has developed because of “Iran’s ballistic missile capability.”

US Intelligence confirms that in the so-called “12 day war” between Israel and Iran, the Iranians were completely prepared to continue fighting, while Israel was only one day away from running-out of missile defenses. Iran only agreed to a cease fire after enormous pressure from the U.S.

Since that “war” Israel has bolstered its missile defenses, but Iran has exponentially increased its Ballistic Missile capabilities. Even within US intelligence circles, it is already taken for granted the Iranians can overwhelm Israeli missile defenses yet again.

This is why Netanyahu of Israel want to attack Iran again. He and his regime do not want anyone to be able to defend themselves successfully against Israeli attacks.

Netanyahu is planning another visit to the US to meet with Trump. It is already known he will attempt to convince Trump to participate in a “joint” US-Israel attack upon Iran, this time to take out Iran’s ballistic missile manufacturing and existing stockpiles.

Russia and China have been providing supplies to Iran for the past months since the 12 day war.

