COVERT INTEL: Swiss "Peace Conference" was *also* Clandestine War Planning for Ukraine

The so-called "Peace Conference" held in Switzerland this past weekend was *also* a very clandestine war planning session for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The government of Denmark is telling its citizens to begin storing food, water and medicines as the country's Defense Minister says Denmark is "under threat."

Russia's growing threat has pushed the Danish authorities to increase their readiness and issue recommendations.

There is talk of three-day supplies ... All households in Denmark should be prepared to survive for three days, according to new guidelines announced.

"No one should be afraid of these new recommendations" said the director of the National Emergency Management Service, but the defense minister, according to Bloomberg, said the country was under threat.

The chief of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has notified the political leadership "The Army is ready for war against Hezbollah." Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah announces "Start a war, and we'll enter and conquer the Galilee."

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated that although the Iranian-backed group does not intend to engage in a broader conflict with Israel, "the possibility of the situation escalating into a major war is real at any moment."

During a speech commemorating the slain senior commander Taleb Abdallah, Nasrallah mentioned that "storming the Galilee remains an option if the confrontation escalates."

Nasrallah also remarked: "The loss of Abu Taleb is undoubtedly significant, but we take solace in the fact that he died a martyr, achieving his highest aspirations. Our resolve to continue the fight against Israel is now stronger than ever."

Meanwhile, Israeli forces on northern front have been told to maintain high level of readiness as security situation can deteriorate rapidly.

The eruption of outright war is expected on or about June 24.

Israel sent a message to Lebanon this week, via US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, declaring that Hezbollah must relocate all its forces to "north of the Litani River, BY JUNE 24th, or Israel will launch a military offensive."

Hezbollah responded immediately, telling Hochstein "No." and adding "Israel does not get to dictate to Lebanon, where in Lebanon any Lebanese citizens are able to live."

Hezbollah went on to say that if they see Israel preparing for outright war into Lebanon, they will make a pre-emptive move into Israel.

Well, it is is now clear from Israeli public statements, they are not only preparing for war into Lebanon, they're actually ready for it right now.

As such, the situation appears to be ready to explode into open warfare at literally any moment. With Hezbollah leader Nasrallah having warned that Hezbollah will enter and conquer the Galilee, the stakes are very high for both sides.

Hezbollah announces: "We bombed the Israeli naval site of Naqoura with artillery shells and achieved a direct hit."

Israeli-Born U.S. Official and Advisor to President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein reportedly told Senior Lebanese Officials, including Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, yesterday during a High-Level Meeting in the Capital of Beirut, that Israel is preparing to launch a Limited Invasion of Southern Lebanon with the Goal of Pushing any Hezbollah Forces back across the Litani River.

Hochstein further stated that they expect the Invasion to begin within the next 5-Weeks, and if Hezbollah does not halt attacks on northern Israel and agree to a Diplomatic Option, then the Israeli Operation will be supported by the United States and allies.

The Saudi ambassador in London, commenting on developments in the Middle East: It is important for everyone to realize the danger of what lies ahead.. The conflict will not remain regional, but will become international very quickly.

Hal Turner Analysis

Israel can't even defeat a tiny, poorly armed group like Hamas after 8 months with massive US backing, and can't even capture Sinwar, the leader of Hamas. In my view, Israel can forget taking on Hezbollah - the Israelis will likely get their asses handed to them.

Israeli officials have told the US they are planning to shift resources from southern Gaza to northern Israel in preparation for a possible offensive against Hezbollah, US officials told CNN on Wednesday.

Houthis blow up a Greek ship carrying coal 80,000 tonnes to Israel.

Putin announced changes to the nuclear doctrine so these weapons can be used in a conventional war

Ultra-low power explosive nuclear devices are being developed.

The President clarified that Western experts consider it possible to use such devices in a conventional war, and possible changes in the Russian strategy are associated with this possibility.

“ If negotiations are connected with the withdrawal of our troops, which is what the Kiev regime dreams of, then, apparently, this will never happen. Because the Kiev regime does not want to leave power and does not want to hold normal elections in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine ,” he also said. “We know that mainly the Americans and Europeans are pushing the Ukrainians to push our units onto the state border line at any cost, I want to emphasize this, and they plan to present this as a major success 2024 year in connection with the upcoming NATO summit, and then the US elections,” the president said. “Well, we’ll see what actually happens, but this command “at any cost” - and I assure you that it is so, I know what I’m talking about - of course, if it is not based on reality, then it will again very expensive for the Ukrainian armed forces,” he added.

KIEV HAS OUTLAWED ANOTHER POLITICAL FORCE AMID QUESTIONS ABOUT THE LEGITIMACY OF THE GOVERNMENT.

A Ukrainian court has banned the Nash Krai (Our Land) political party and ordered the seizure of its assets at the request of the Ministry of Justice. The move is the latest in a crackdown on the opposition under Vladimir Zelensky’s administration.

A panel of judges from the Eighth Administrative Court of Appeal issued the ruling on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Such a move by Moscow would mirror the West’s arming of Kiev, the Russian president has warned

Russia reserves the right to provide arms to allies, as the West claims it can arm Ukraine with impunity, and could send long-range weapons to the DPRK and other countries, Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin was speaking with reporters in Hanoi following his meetings with Vietnam's leadership on Thursday. One of the questions related to his previous suggestion that Moscow could send missiles to adversaries of the West, in response to the US and its allies greenlighting Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia.

”We do not rule out supplying weapons to other countries, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” Putin said. “Let the West think where they might end up.”

Western countries that have supplied long-range and other weapons to Ukraine have said they can’t be held responsible for how Kiev uses them, and insist that it does not make them parties to the conflict, Putin elaborated, adding that Russia therefore reserves the same right for itself.

The Russian president also noted that Moscow is considering modifications to its doctrine on the use of atomic weapons, as the West appears to be working on low-yield weapons to lower the nuclear threshold.

“We don’t need a first strike,” he said in response to another question. “Because our return strike is guaranteed to destroy any attacker.”

When asked about the peace terms he offered Ukraine last week, Putin said that Russia has always been willing to negotiate, while Kiev and its Western backers sabotaged both the Minsk process and the Istanbul talks. However, the terms he outlined will not be valid forever, Putin cautioned.

”Our terms will change depending on the situation on the ground,” the Russian president said.

Putin arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday evening from Pyongyang, where he signed a strategic partnership treaty with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. His trip to Vietnam has involved the strengthening of bilateral ties with Hanoi, including trade and nuclear energy cooperation.

Russia retains a “wide arsenal of countermeasures” in the event that its assets are seized in the West, the Foreign Ministry has warned

Russia has a “wide arsenal” of political and economic countermeasures to respond to the potential confiscation of its sovereign assets, including a tit-for-tat seizure of Western property in Russia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

The Ukrainian leader will be scapegoated for the country’s inevitable military defeat, the SVR agency predicts

The US and its allies will sacrifice Vladimir Zelensky, who is entirely dependent on their support, without any qualms, the Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR) has claimed in a statement, according to TASS.

Moscow considers Zelensky to be a usurper, since his five-year presidential term expired in May. President Vladimir Putin has argued that, under the Ukrainian constitution, the parliament remains legitimate, and presidential authority should have passed to its speaker when Zelensky’s term ended. However, officials in Kiev have conspired to keep Zelensky in place.

Vladimir Putin met Vietnamese President To Lam in Hanoi on Thursday as he welcomed the Kremlin leader to Vietnam for his second state visit of the week, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Upon his arrival at Hanoi Airport, Putin was greeted by senior officials before travelling by motorcade to the Presidential Palace for an official welcome ceremony as children lined the streets waving Russian and Vietnamese flags.

The Vietnamese government’s decision to welcome Putin amid Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked the ire of the US, with a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Hanoi telling Reuters on Monday that such visits risked normalising Russia’s “blatant violations of international law” and that Putin should not be given a platform “to promote his war of aggression” or “normalise his atrocities”.

Total neglection vs. respect — see the difference between Putin & Biden in Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Vietnam has laid wreaths at the Memorial to Fallen Heroes and the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

In 2023, US President Joe Biden visited Vietnam to mumble some nonsense and mock the memory of the Vietnam War.

Thailand to join BRICS

On Sunday, former U.S. Air Force officer Jake Broe reported on X that Russians on Kremlin State TV declared Mexico their military ally, considering placing missiles on Mexican territory to attack the United States.

June 11, 2024

“Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States,” said former nuclear and missile operations officer of the U.S. Air Force Jake Broe on X Sunday. “This is insane.”

A few days earlier, pundits on Russian media advised Moscow to station nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in the Caribbean in retaliation for NATO nations approving Kiev’s use of weaponry sourced from the West to launch an attack within Russian territory. Is this “insane” enough to put it in danger? Or would that be a normal response for any nation when hostile missiles are stationed directly next to its borders?…..

"Russians on Kremlin State TV yesterday declared that Mexico was their military ally and they are wanting to place their missiles on Mexican territory so Mexico can attack the United States," Broe tweeted. "This is insane."

A few days before this latest development occurred, Russian media was advising Moscow to station nuclear-capable ballistic missiles in the Caribbean in retaliation for NATO nations approving Kiev's use of Western-supplied weapons to attack deep within Russian territory.

From Kim Dotcom

Interest on US Govt debt hits $1 trillion, a third of all US taxes.

US debt and unfunded liabilities are higher than all US assets combined, everything Americans and US businesses own. US empire is bankrupt. Economic collapse is inevitable. Get out of USD, US stocks and bonds.

Is Congress willing to recognize the major problems a mandatory draft will create?

Soon, every man aged 18-26 in America could be forced to serve in the military. On June 14th, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 8070, which amends the National Defense Authorization Act with a mandate that

every male citizen of the United States, and every other male person residing in the United States, between the ages of eighteen and twenty-six, shall be automatically registered under this Act by the Director of the Selective Service System.

The law that Congress is in the process of amending is called “The Military Selective Service Act.” In practice, this amendment could open for all young men in America to serve in the military, much like it was mandatory from 1940 to 1973.

Not only that, but women as well, it seems

The FY 2025 National Defense Authorization Act initiates mandatory selective service registration for American women, putting in place the mechanism for a mandatory military draft of those women. This is mentioned alongside other highlights in the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services executive summary document posted by the US Senate at this link.

This news comes on the heels of the US House Armed Services Committee just approving an amendment to the NDAA that automatically registers all American males (within the draft age window) for the Selective Service System. This means all American males of draft age can be involuntarily drafter into war. This House vote was approved on May 22nd of this year, as seen in this US HASC video. The automatic draft registration was pushed as a way to "cut government red tape" and skip any requirement for men to "proactively register."

So now, mechanisms are in place to draft both men and women, thus making sure that young "woke" men don't evade the draft by simply "self-identifying" as women. It's not yet clear whether America's woke youth may attempt to self-identify as imaginary fantasy creatures, since there's nothing in the NDAA that authorizes mandatory military service for wood fairies, tree elves or rainbow gnomes.

Equal opportunity = Equality opportunity to DIE for the regime.